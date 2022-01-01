Learner Reviews & Feedback for R Programming and Tidyverse Capstone Project by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
In this third and final course of the "Expressway to Data Science: R Programming and Tidyverse" specialization you will reinforce and display your R and tidyverse skills by completing an analysis of COVID-19 data! Here is a chance to apply your skills to a real-world dataset that has effected all of us.
Throughout the capstone, you will import COVID-19 data; clean, tidy, and join datasets; and develop visualizations. You will also provide some analysis and interpretation to your results, preparing you for your journey into data science. By the end of the course, you will have developed a report that you can add to or use to begin a data science portfolio.
The course logo was created using images of stickers from the RStudio shop. Please visit https://swag.rstudio.com/s/shop....