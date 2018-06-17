DE
Aug 29, 2019
Solid introductory course. Prof teaches basic concepts in an engaging manner without requiring much technical background. As with the other courses in the program, the quiz wording is a bit odd.
AS
Nov 4, 2018
By Wolfgang G•
Jun 17, 2018
The whole four weeks worth of the course could be done in a day. The level of detail of this course corresponds to that of a newspaper article. The tests are sloppily made (e.g. asks for "which answer is false" but actually looks for the only correct answer, writes "migration" instead of "mitigation"). There are no tutors/mentors here to assist people in the forum, the whole course seems abandoned (but, hey, you still have to pay for it!).
By Maheswararaju P•
Jan 5, 2019
Quizzes are somehow tricky and requires more inputs from videos..So It would be better to have more concepts related to that.Still expecting better explanation from the perspective of real time attack detection.
By Akash G•
Oct 14, 2019
I was into Cyber Security for 2 years. Doing mostly Web Application Attacks, OSINT. But this course made me understand the fundamental problems in protocols that are causing big issues like man-in-middle attacks, IP Spoofing, Email Spoofing. Overall this course motivated me to dig more deeply into IDS and IPS and fundamentally how it works.
By Aviel S•
Nov 5, 2018
Very good course providing basic knowledge for understanding the ways of cyber threat detections & mitigation so it is easier and more intuitive continuing exploration of the field by your own
By Huzaifah A•
May 4, 2020
Some of the reading material is unavailable. Otherwise the course is great.
By Abhijit•
Apr 14, 2018
Dr. Amoroso did a wonderful job as always explaining the practical limitations of existing parameters and exposing the porous border of pretty much all enterprise networks. His talk at the IEEE 5G conference at Princeton along with his paper added a lot of value to the concepts around virtualized software driven perimeters. The case studies he discussed in the videos highlight vulnerabilities that large enterprises have to defend. Details around APT such as the organization, planning and patience displayed by perpetrators is mind-boggling. The paper by Dr. Dorothy Denning gave a very thorough and theoretical treatment to aspects around intrusion detection and prevention. Overall a very enjoyable journey so far.
By George S•
May 6, 2019
I have trialed a few of the better known online courses. I can wholeheartedly say Dr. Amoroso is an amazingly gifted teacher. His depth of knowledge is obvious but his ability to make and keep the discussions interesting is his magic. Not simply reading off a script. Thank you!!!
By Derek E•
Aug 30, 2019
By Carlos D•
Jul 7, 2019
Explains the basics but still very well and made it simple to understand, I would recommend the staff to check some things that where also commented in the forum
By Maiquel A G R•
Jan 12, 2020
This incredible course makes me learn a lot about all the threat we deal in the recent times. The teacher and videos are really enjoyable and very detailed.
By Robert H•
Mar 4, 2021
Nice introduction into real-time cyber hunting with very good explanations of the different possibilities for detecting cyber threats and to prevent them.
By amoschinoz•
Feb 23, 2020
Dr Amoroso does a good job presenting the concepts of cybersecurity in this course. The interviews are also very informative. I learned a lot.
By Susmita M•
May 24, 2020
Explained in simple language, which make the concepts easy to understand
Good additional resources & case studies to make foundation strong
By Shawon P•
Apr 18, 2021
Technical terms described in a meaningful ways and examples were very effective to grasp the impact and importance of cybersecurity.
By Nguyen T•
Jun 19, 2020
I love the stories and method of explaining provided by Dr. Amoroso, really great and learned a ton of stuff!
By Roberto V•
Nov 2, 2019
I really understood better the architecture of a cyber attack defense system, greaaaaat teacherrr!
By Brooks T•
Dec 30, 2018
Very good course to start with for Real-Time Cyber Threat Detection and Mitigation.
By T. A•
Jun 21, 2020
I enjoyed this course! Very well explained and great content.
By Alwarsamy P•
Apr 22, 2020
Really good, understand more details about this topic
By Aneesh S•
Dec 25, 2018
Loved it! Another awesome course by coursera
By Maria C L•
Dec 28, 2019
Great course! Very informative. Thank you.
By Raj K D•
Apr 29, 2020
GREAT COURSE FOR THE BEGINNERS..THANKS
By Weston B•
Jun 17, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Probably one of my favorites so far in the series. As always there videos and articles were good and the real life examples really helped connect with the info being learned. While not as bad as the previous two courses, I still remove one star due to some clean-up that is needed for some of the article and video links. There were some that pointed to dead or incorrect locations. I was able to find the content needed via Google searching, but it would be good for someone to clean up the links. I did notice that the TCP/IP optional reading is gone from this course. While the vids still say it is an optional read, probably be good to sync the optional stuff across all 4 of these courses.
By Raymond L•
Jan 4, 2021
Great course with create content! Love Dr. Amoroso's enthusiasm and the format of the course combining the materials with interviews with practitioners.
One small nitpick is multiple references Dr. A makes to "young people" in his talks and even in the interviews. I am a mid-career techy and know many of my colleagues that take courses on Coursera in the same category of not so young mid-career professionals learning new skills to start a new career, or complement existing skills or respond to customer or business needs.
It would be great to include questions related to this audience in your conversations with the experts as well.
Thank you for a great course!
-Raymond
By Christian P•
Apr 27, 2021
An excellent course for its content and for those didactic examples that Dr.Amoroso uses to make us understand highly complex contexts, in an absolutely masterful way.
But I see some neglect on the part of those who are responsible (Coursera? NYU?) for keeping this course up to date. Many users have reported that certain links that are very necessary to understand the entire course have not worked for months.