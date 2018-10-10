This course introduces real-time cyber security techniques and methods in the context of the TCP/IP protocol suites. Explanation of some basic TCP/IP security hacks is used to introduce the need for network security solutions such as stateless and stateful firewalls. Learners will be introduced to the techniques used to design and configure firewall solutions such as packet filters and proxies to protect enterprise assets.
This course is part of the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
About this Course
New York University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basic Network Security
This module introduces the basics of TCP/IP for security, including firewall design and use.
More Advanced Network Security Technologies
This module introduces packet filters, firewall rule sets, proxies, and additional network security methods.
Network Security Architectures
This module introduces the foundations firewall architectures, intrusion detection, and SOC design.
Enterprise Network Security
This module introduces the limitations of perimeters, and the challenges in the enterprise of dealing with threats such as DDOS and APT.
Reviews
I am not an engineer but this course is interesting. I have learned so much about cyber security. I am about to start the last course in this progaram.
I enjoyed this course! Instructor one of the best I have seen. The course material is easy to follow as well.
i think it was an excellent and very helpful cousre and a big thankyou for the instructor for his hardwork
Solid introductory course. Prof teaches basic concepts in an engaging manner without requiring much technical background. As with the other courses in the program, the quiz wording is a bit odd.
About the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Introduction to Cyber Security was designed to help learners develop a deeper understanding of modern information and system protection technology and methods. The learning outcome is simple: We hope learners will develop a lifelong passion and appreciation for cyber security, which we are certain will help in future endeavors. Students, developers, managers, engineers, and even private citizens will benefit from this learning experience. Special customized interviews with industry partners were included to help connect the cyber security concepts to live business experiences.
