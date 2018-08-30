TW
Mar 12, 2018
A really amzing course which helps me a lot improve in other subjects. I encourage everyone should take this couse before taking any other course.\n\nBy the way, thanks for the lecturers and coursera.
LL
Aug 29, 2018
课程很清晰地展现出学习的过程 专注加工+组块的掌握+转化为长时记忆 同样也给出了很多有用的技巧，如何对付拖延症的方法，番茄时钟+专注过程 不要过多在意结果\n\n当你一开始看这个课程的时候，可能会觉得这些技能和技巧，一开始就知道，但是，知道并没有对你的学习带来帮助，而这门课程将学习的过程再次展示，和记忆 应对拖延的技巧，会给你新的启发。再次了解学习的过程以及对照自己学习中的问题，会给你很大的帮助！
By lin•
Aug 30, 2018
By ZHU Y G•
Dec 25, 2017
Excellent! Listening to the lively and empowering words of Dr. Oakley and Sejnowski, I gained a deep insight into the learning process. Also, I learned to tackle procrastination and prepare for exams.
By 刘晓•
Jun 24, 2019
了解集中模式和发散模式的应用场景，并学会如何进行切换；使用蕃茄工作法应对拖延症；遇到难题时让它在大脑后台运行，放松下来去解决较为简单的问题，睡觉前将问题回顾一遍，也许答案将在明晨自己出现；在不同的地方通过回忆巩固所学到的知识点，运用想像力记忆抽象化的知识点，和已有的知识点进行连接，形成组块。在不同的时间点重复练习已有的知识，并适当延长间隔时间，直至它们已经转化为长期记忆可供随时调用；在平时的学习过程中经常进行知识测验，积极投入到高效的学习小组中，这有助于以新的角度和思维方式进行知识校验；考试前应保存脑力和良好的睡眠，临考时如何消除紧张，考试中能够帮助到你的小技巧...最重要的是老师教会我正视自己，给我学习新领域新知识的信力，以及积极面对过程中可能遇到的困难，感谢您，祝您身体健康，万事如意：）
By toby w•
Mar 12, 2018
By 李鑫•
May 29, 2018
非常的感谢这个课程帮助我发现了自己成长中的不足，在我接受的20多年的教育里，从来没有一门这样的关于如何学习的课程。我想，如果我的老师在教授课程之余，以课程知识为材料，以学习方法为辅助，教会学生如何去尝试学好一门课程，我想这种课程的意义大于任何一门学科的学习。正如中国古语有说，“授人以鱼不如授人以渔”，我就下来会再次温故这门课，并对涉及到的书籍进行拜读。当然，要说的是，这门课同样是一门非常有意义的方法论课程，你一定要尝试将学到的用在你现在正在学习的课程中，如果没有实践和改变以及自己辩证的思考，那这门课依然是没有意义的。
最后衷心的感谢这门课程，感谢这门课程的团队，这是来自中国学生最最忠诚的感谢！我想我也一定会推荐给我的同学。
By David L•
Oct 16, 2017
作为一个发散性思维又有拖延症很难集中注意力的人来说，过往的学习效果相当糟糕、虽然貌似也花了不少时间来学习和做功课，但是成绩却并不理想。所以我确实不懂得如何学习。虽然很早以前也多少了解过一些学习的方法、其中一些方法，比如在本课中也有提及的使用隐喻的方法。但却很难专注的练习。目前学习完了这个课程，我能马上使用并感到效果的就是在一定时间专注的技巧——番茄方法。其他的方法和理论我还需要一定的时间来掌握和验证对于我个人的学习是否也有那么好的效果。感谢这门课程给我带来转变的可能性！
By ICHEN W•
Oct 1, 2017
A very useful and inspiring course make me understand myself more on how to progress on learning. The teachers taught the course in a very easy-to-access way for students, and also very interesting.
By 张露•
Apr 10, 2021
Thank every professor, assistant and brilliant scholars from the interviews, this course offered me a number of inspiring ideas and effective approaches to solving problems in learning process, broadened my horizons as well. It's been a precious opportunity to obtain perspectives and suggestions from so many outstanding and talented persons, THANKS again.
BTW, the translation in Mandarin version is sometimes misleading and a bit terrible so it jeopardized many students' apprehension probably. Hope there will be improvement.
By chou•
Jul 9, 2021
我自己画了一张图，用于描写这个课程的内容，对自己非常有帮助。
同时学习这门课本身就像课程遇到的问题一样，一开始拖延症，当自己买了番茄钟（购买评测4个番茄钟，最终使用的是6变形），慢慢从关注结果变成了过程；给自己制定学习计划。
一段时间对考试会有抵触和担心，生怕不及格；又如课程所说去接受挑战，同时对每一个视频结束后，自我总结重要内容；经过几次调整，顺利完成。
当然，考核通过不是结束，而是一个新的开始。我会再把图形可视化，同时把可选视频看完。
非常感谢两位老师的讲解，以及制作的测试题，对自己非常有帮助。尤其是你们认真态度和结构化课程，对自己非常有启发。
By Francy W•
Oct 20, 2016
I really enjoy this course, ecause it really helps me to understand my brain and it also tells me how to lean thingd better. Besides the videos, quizzes are very good reminders of the main points that have been talked about. Mo
By ibaratori•
Jul 7, 2019
学习这个课的时候也应该积极运用课中的内容来实践，最简单的方法就是就这个课来实践，比如记忆的方法和番茄工作法之类的，这样还不算学会了这门课，还得间隔复习，回来时常复习和巩固
By Hao-Chung C•
Nov 24, 2016
我只能說獲益良多，而且老師教學非常記憶深刻，放在腦中不斷複習、應用，番茄工作法改善了我整個工作的品質，非常感謝能夠從兩位老師學到這麼多東西！
By justin-amoy•
Oct 20, 2019
非常有用的学习课程，对于打造你的底层学习能力有着更好的帮助，前沿的神经学理论和充分的学习实践结合，你需要的是不断实践，不断内化。
By 王楠•
Sep 11, 2020
通过学习课程使我从科学的角度了解如何正确的学习和掌握有效学习的方法，避免能力错觉、冒充者综合症等等。
By 廖文哲•
May 18, 2019
很棒
By Eva S•
Dec 25, 2017
This course is very interesting, eye-opening, helpful, and handy. It provides the academic explanations on how our brains are working, and most importantly, how these understandings help us to interprete our behaviors and then change our behaviors. It also provides a lot of hands-on skills and tips that we can immediately use and change our behaviors and habits. Another aspect I like about this course is that the videos provide the real "essence" of the knowledge points and they are presented by the professors in a very neat, straight-forward, and clear way. It's easy to remember and of course, with the help of all the tips in the course, it's even easier to use them just in learning this cours. Finally, it provides large numbers of external readings which broaden my knowledge and provide me more opportunity to learn deeper by myself. As what has been said by Professors, I need to be responsible for my own learning. Of course, I cannot become an expert in how to learn, but with the help of the instructions, practices, readings, and teaching to others, I think I will become a wiser and more effective learner. Thank you so much for your wonderful sharing on this remarkable course!
By shan x•
Dec 23, 2020
Learning how to learn is a brand new subject for me. I do Learn something that I didn't know or notice before. For example, I didn't realize that sleep well could be a critical step of learning and upgrading your brain. Moreover, learning how your neural system works also help me have a good understanding of learning. And I benefit from some intervewing videos and relative reading materials. In conclusion, It is a good experience to spend time on coursera.
By Deleted A•
Nov 16, 2019
Thanks a lot!!! It is so helpful to learn how to deal with the procrastination, I have suffered from this for few years. I feel myself difficult to finish any course even this one, but once I think of what the lecture said, I become clear about something. And this is the first course I finished in coursera, it make me feel the sense of accompolishment. I think now I will be more couragable to take other course and take the future challenge!
By 周倚凡•
Nov 5, 2017
这门课程真的太棒了！我推荐所有人抽出一点时间完成这门课程！因为我们一生都在不断学习，好的学习技巧能够帮助我们更好的学习新知识。For many times we just know we have to learn, but we don't actually know How to learn, this is something even more important than the subject or concepts we want to learn, this is the basic the fundamental thing.I think this class has great influence to my further learning.Thank you Dr.Barbara Oakley! Thank you Dr.Terrence Sejnowski!
By Yijun Y•
Feb 23, 2018
Learning how to learn is the first step of learning. Through this course, I understand the different modes of study and find the suitable learning method for me. The course is carefully designed and involves mini test after every section. This helps a lot for me to test myself of understanding the concepts.
Highly recommended to those who want to be more efficient on learning! Thank you!
By 赵亮•
Nov 15, 2016
It's a very helpful course for me to broaden my vision of study.There are so many useful and practical methods that can improve our learning efficiency.If we absorb those ideas which are important to ourselves,and practice those techniques,then transform them into our own skills or knowledge,most of us will succeed in the end.Thank u
By 王中吕•
Mar 28, 2021
It is a very good course, which has relieved a lot of learning problems that have been bothering me. Knowing the difference between the concentrated mode and the divergent mode, I hope to improve the learning efficiency more effectively through the tomato learning method. Also hope to learn more effective learning methods and means.
By Weiting T•
Aug 14, 2021
非常感谢Barbara Oakley老师，Dr Terrence Sejnowski老师在课堂上的教学。我是一名业务团队的小主管，在此之前我知道要学习，要改变，学到知识后要传授出去，但我不知道的是原来这一切都可以得到科学化的解释，更重要的是，更高效的学习法让我克服了拖延症！ 在这些视频中，我痛苦并快乐着的吸收知识。因为太多年没上课，所以一次过要吸收很多知识是蛮痛苦的，一次的影片我得重复3次才明白；但我学习之后也透过不断跟同事朋友分享而加深自己的知识。并切运用里面科学的解释来安抚业务团队，并且邀请他和我一起克服拖延症，多在意过程而非结果的成绩反而令我相当满意。非常感谢你们和这个coursera的平台，造福了我和人类们
By Zhenyu Y•
Sep 27, 2017
great lesson taught me how to learn effectively and systematically. the course helped me build a scientifc way of learning. there is a old saying: More preparation may quicken the speed in doing work.
although i`m a adult missing a lot of chances and time to learn, i still believe learning is a longlife thing.
By 王恺•
Nov 25, 2016
作为一个曾经崇尚“头悬梁，锥刺股”的努力学习的方式的学生来说，这个课程对我最大的影响便是“休息的重要性”，相信自己的大脑潜意识，通过有计划的放松来激发自己的创造力，是我最大的收获了。一个好的课程不是一味的教给你繁复的、新的知识，而是把你内心一直思考的内容展现出来，在学习中充满“不断印证”的感觉，不自觉地有“原来如此”的感觉，本课程就是一个这样的课程，相信选择这门课的同学都会有这样的感觉。
当然不能只是一味地看，重要的是回顾和练习，将所学技巧应用到自己的学习中去，自己在这方面做的有点欠缺，希望选课的注意。
最后感谢这门课程的老师和翻译者，诚挚地向大家推荐这门课程！！！