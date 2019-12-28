Chevron Left
Back to Sampling People, Networks and Records

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sampling People, Networks and Records by University of Michigan

4.5
stars
93 ratings
28 reviews

About the Course

Good data collection is built on good samples. But the samples can be chosen in many ways. Samples can be haphazard or convenient selections of persons, or records, or networks, or other units, but one questions the quality of such samples, especially what these selection methods mean for drawing good conclusions about a population after data collection and analysis is done. Samples can be more carefully selected based on a researcher’s judgment, but one then questions whether that judgment can be biased by personal factors. Samples can also be draw in statistically rigorous and careful ways, using random selection and control methods to provide sound representation and cost control. It is these last kinds of samples that will be discussed in this course. We will examine simple random sampling that can be used for sampling persons or records, cluster sampling that can be used to sample groups of persons or records or networks, stratification which can be applied to simple random and cluster samples, systematic selection, and stratified multistage samples. The course concludes with a brief overview of how to estimate and summarize the uncertainty of randomized sampling....

Top reviews

DK

Jun 12, 2020

I was very impressed with the course content as well as the expert presentation. This course has empowered with relevant and practical sampling skills that I will apply in the my work

AM

May 9, 2020

I gained solid foundations of sampling techniques from this course. The instructor is excellent, and the course content is very comprehensive.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 28 Reviews for Sampling People, Networks and Records

By Carlos F P

Dec 28, 2019

Excellent course with very useful material on sampling selection techniques and the use of weights. The content is fundamental and provides information that is missing from most data analysis courses. Recommended but some basic knowledge of statistics will help grasp the content more easily.

By Mohammad M

May 28, 2017

the most comprehensive course about sampling undoubtedly. Try to take quizzes as well in order to get the most of the course and materials.

By marine h

Jun 24, 2019

very difficult in comparison to the other courses of the specialisation. The professor seems great, but the course was far too difficult for my statistics basis and in comparison with the rest of the specialisation. This course needs a strong introduction or pre-course if it is to stay in the specialisation.

By La V M

Oct 5, 2020

This is a very good course and I especially liked the peer review assessement.

By Jiangda O

Jun 19, 2019

The MOST useful class among this survey specializations. Highly recommended.

By Sangha

Nov 12, 2017

Excellent tutor. Easy to follow and useful coursework. Thanks!

By Compaoré G D

Sep 2, 2017

It was a fantastic course.

By Evan

Apr 13, 2017

This is a good course and I enjoyed the video lectures. The course's reliance on peer-reviewed quizzes was not conducive to learning however. Coursera should seriously consider refraining from peer-reviewed assessments. The student's knowledge can easily be measured using traditional testing methods and the peer-reviewed materials could easily be modified.

By Victoria F

Apr 20, 2017

This course was very good, but for people with less calculation experience, it takes far more time than posted. Also, it would be helpful to upload pdfs of slides so that formulas are more easily accessible and we don't have to scan back through videos to find them.

By Iyshia L

Nov 8, 2018

This course was pretty difficult to me. I think that if there was a summary of the formulas and what the symbols meant that it would've been more helpful. Sometimes the examples did not seem that helpful, they were just a distraction

By Rawaz M S

Apr 4, 2017

Very poor course, especially when it gets to the last weeks, there are no enough instructions to help you in the exam. it is all about money transaction, I am sorry to say that.

By G P

Feb 27, 2018

A brilliant course for everybody interested in surveys and polls based on samples - whether as a producer of data who has to draw samples him- or herself or as a consumer of statistics wondering how scientists can make statements about a population by asking or examining just a few.

By Dunston K

Jun 13, 2020

I was very impressed with the course content as well as the expert presentation. This course has empowered with relevant and practical sampling skills that I will apply in the my work

By Aizhan M

May 10, 2020

I gained solid foundations of sampling techniques from this course. The instructor is excellent, and the course content is very comprehensive.

By Kelly D

May 21, 2021

Very effective instructor who talks as if he's actually in class with you, rather than reading from slides.

By The B & T S

May 1, 2017

Very useful course to get the foundation in understanding the sampling process

By Daniele C

Apr 10, 2021

Best course of the specialization. Great instructor.

By Kathleen j D

May 9, 2018

It is a tough course, but I learned so much

By Federico B

Sep 14, 2017

Great course and excellent teaching.

By Simon G

Jul 7, 2018

Great presentation of the materials

By Krishnendu K

Apr 16, 2021

good way to learn new skills

By Ritika P

Mar 29, 2021

AMAZING . I LOVED IT.

By Caryl B

Jan 30, 2021

Thank you so much!

By Mislav J

Mar 24, 2019

Great course!

By Anna B R

Jan 29, 2018

Great course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder