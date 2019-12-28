DK
Jun 12, 2020
I was very impressed with the course content as well as the expert presentation. This course has empowered with relevant and practical sampling skills that I will apply in the my work
AM
May 9, 2020
I gained solid foundations of sampling techniques from this course. The instructor is excellent, and the course content is very comprehensive.
By Carlos F P•
Dec 28, 2019
Excellent course with very useful material on sampling selection techniques and the use of weights. The content is fundamental and provides information that is missing from most data analysis courses. Recommended but some basic knowledge of statistics will help grasp the content more easily.
By Mohammad M•
May 28, 2017
the most comprehensive course about sampling undoubtedly. Try to take quizzes as well in order to get the most of the course and materials.
By marine h•
Jun 24, 2019
very difficult in comparison to the other courses of the specialisation. The professor seems great, but the course was far too difficult for my statistics basis and in comparison with the rest of the specialisation. This course needs a strong introduction or pre-course if it is to stay in the specialisation.
By La V M•
Oct 5, 2020
This is a very good course and I especially liked the peer review assessement.
By Jiangda O•
Jun 19, 2019
The MOST useful class among this survey specializations. Highly recommended.
By Sangha•
Nov 12, 2017
Excellent tutor. Easy to follow and useful coursework. Thanks!
By Compaoré G D•
Sep 2, 2017
It was a fantastic course.
By Evan•
Apr 13, 2017
This is a good course and I enjoyed the video lectures. The course's reliance on peer-reviewed quizzes was not conducive to learning however. Coursera should seriously consider refraining from peer-reviewed assessments. The student's knowledge can easily be measured using traditional testing methods and the peer-reviewed materials could easily be modified.
By Victoria F•
Apr 20, 2017
This course was very good, but for people with less calculation experience, it takes far more time than posted. Also, it would be helpful to upload pdfs of slides so that formulas are more easily accessible and we don't have to scan back through videos to find them.
By Iyshia L•
Nov 8, 2018
This course was pretty difficult to me. I think that if there was a summary of the formulas and what the symbols meant that it would've been more helpful. Sometimes the examples did not seem that helpful, they were just a distraction
By Rawaz M S•
Apr 4, 2017
Very poor course, especially when it gets to the last weeks, there are no enough instructions to help you in the exam. it is all about money transaction, I am sorry to say that.
By G P•
Feb 27, 2018
A brilliant course for everybody interested in surveys and polls based on samples - whether as a producer of data who has to draw samples him- or herself or as a consumer of statistics wondering how scientists can make statements about a population by asking or examining just a few.
By Dunston K•
Jun 13, 2020
By Aizhan M•
May 10, 2020
By Kelly D•
May 21, 2021
Very effective instructor who talks as if he's actually in class with you, rather than reading from slides.
By The B & T S•
May 1, 2017
Very useful course to get the foundation in understanding the sampling process
By Daniele C•
Apr 10, 2021
Best course of the specialization. Great instructor.
By Kathleen j D•
May 9, 2018
It is a tough course, but I learned so much
By Federico B•
Sep 14, 2017
Great course and excellent teaching.
By Simon G•
Jul 7, 2018
Great presentation of the materials
By Krishnendu K•
Apr 16, 2021
good way to learn new skills
By Ritika P•
Mar 29, 2021
AMAZING . I LOVED IT.
By Caryl B•
Jan 30, 2021
Thank you so much!
By Mislav J•
Mar 24, 2019
Great course!
By Anna B R•
Jan 29, 2018
Great course