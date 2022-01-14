Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming Reactive Systems (Scala 2 version) by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

About the Course

Reactive programming is a set of techniques for implementing scalable, resilient and responsive systems as per the Reactive Manifesto. Such systems are based on asynchronous message-passing, and their basic building-blocks are event handlers. This course teaches how to implement reactive systems in Scala and Akka by using high-level abstractions, such as actors, asynchronous computations, and reactive streams. You will learn how to: - use, transform and sequence asynchronous computations using Future values - write concurrent reactive systems based on Actors and message passing, using untyped Akka and Akka Typed - design systems resilient to failures - implement systems that can scale out according to a varying workload - transform and consume infinite and intermittent streams of data with Akka Stream in a non-blocking way - understand how back-pressure controls flows of data...
By GIORGIO L

Jan 14, 2022

A really good introduction to Reactive Systems and design with AKKA at its core.

