Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming Reactive Systems (Scala 2 version) by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
About the Course
Reactive programming is a set of techniques for implementing scalable, resilient and responsive systems as per the Reactive Manifesto. Such systems are based on asynchronous message-passing, and their basic building-blocks are event handlers. This course teaches how to implement reactive systems in Scala and Akka by using high-level abstractions, such as actors, asynchronous computations, and reactive streams.
You will learn how to:
- use, transform and sequence asynchronous computations using Future values
- write concurrent reactive systems based on Actors and message passing, using untyped Akka and Akka Typed
- design systems resilient to failures
- implement systems that can scale out according to a varying workload
- transform and consume infinite and intermittent streams of data with Akka Stream in a non-blocking way
- understand how back-pressure controls flows of data...
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Programming Reactive Systems (Scala 2 version)
By GIORGIO L
•
Jan 14, 2022
A really good introduction to Reactive Systems and design with AKKA at its core.