Learner Reviews & Feedback for Select Topics in Python: Matplotlib by Codio
About the Course
Code and run your first Python script with Matplotlib in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with some Python experience, and provides a crash course in Matplotlib. This enables the learners to delve into core data visualization topics that can be transferred to other languages. In this course, you will learn how to use Jupyter, generate and choose the best graphs to represent your data.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free.
Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....