4.6
stars
45 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

This course aims to provide a general understanding of semiconductor devices. This course explores the principles and the operation mechanism of semiconductor, such as charge transfer, p-n junction, junction capacitors, and Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors(MOSFETs). The lecture notes can be downloaded with registration, that helps students watch the videos. It is recommeded to print them in two pages in one A4 sheet and take notes during lectures for better understanding. Also, there are quiz problems to check your understanding of the lectures each week. To receive course certificate, you must score at least 60% of each week's quiz withing two chances. Lecture notes, quiz and certificate are offered to registered students only. week 1 Introduction to Semiconductor Devices week 2 Crystal properties, Atoms, Electons and Schrodinger Equation 　 week 3 Carriers in Semiconductors week 4 Excess Carriers and Drift Carriers in Semiconductors week 5 p-n Junction under Equilibrium week 6 Currnet Flow at p-n Junction week 7 Junction Capacitance, p-n Junction Applications, Breakdown...

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Introduction to Semiconductor Devices 1

By Jose C

Feb 15, 2021

This is an excellent course both in terms of materials and the quality of lectures.

By IZAHAN S I

Jan 12, 2022

​Thank you very much Prof Keon Jae Lee from KAIST for this amazing course. I learned it at my own pace and it was somewhat easy to understand. I took this course to refresh what I learned when I first started working in Semiconductor industry while doing my masters degree way back in 2002. Recommended to anyone who needs to strengthen his/her device physcs knowledge.

By RAHUL P g

Jul 5, 2021

This is one of the best course I had learned. Thank you so much, I come to know every little thing from the course

By Marius L

Jul 7, 2021

Excellent course. Recommend to register for helpful lecture note and quiz guide.

By Suman S

Sep 26, 2020

The course is very effective.

By HOD E D

Sep 27, 2021

excellent presentation

By 19BPH026-SHENEGA Y B P

Sep 8, 2020

Good

By AATHEESH S

Sep 1, 2020

Good

By abneer b

Oct 10, 2021

very much benefical to learn semiconductors in mathematical way

By Alisson L

May 24, 2021

The poor english skills of the professor makes this course very boring.

