AWS Lambda إنشاء صورة مصغرة بإستخدام السيرفرليس و
AWS Lambda إنشاء صورة مصغرة بإستخدام السيرفرليس و

Taught in Arabic

Course

Omar Fathy

Instructor: Omar Fathy

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

  • التعرف على كيفية إنشاء S3 bucket وتكوينه لتخزين الملفات.

  • التعامل مع سياسات الأذونات (Policy) ومعرفة أهميتها للوصول إلى خدمات AWS الأخرى.

  • فهم كيفية إنشاء وتكوين Lambda Function من AWS لمعالجة الملفات.

November 2023

There is 1 module in this course

هذا المشروع التفاعلي (إنشاء صورة مصغرة بإستخدام السيرفرليس و AWS Lambda) مُوجه الي مُتعلمي المستوي المتوسط المهتمين بالحوسبة السحابية ويريدون تقديم حلول متطورة وفريدة للمشاكل التي تواجهها الشركات. في هذا المشروع المُكون من ساعه واحده سنتعلم معًا: - - التعرف على كيفية إنشاء Amazon S3 bucket وتكوينه لتخزين الملفات. - فهم كيفية إنشاء وتكوين Lambda Function من AWS لمعالجة الملفات. - وأخيراً التعامل مع سياسات الأذونات (Policy) والتي تمنح ال Lambda Function الأذونات التي تحتاجها للوصول إلى خدمات AWS الأخرى. للنجاح في هذه المهام سنحتاج إلي: - إنشاء مجموعتين من Amazon S3 bucket. - إنشاء سياسات الأذونات (Policy) التي تحتاجها Lambda للوصول إلى موارد AWS الأخرى. - إنشاء ال Lambda Function ما يُميز هذا المشروع هو انه يحاكي طبيعة المشاكل الحقيقية التي يقابلها المطورون في سوق العمل وانه يعمل علي حل هذه المشاكل بشكل بسيط ومبتكر.

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Omar Fathy
Coursera Project Network
1 Course1,193 learners

