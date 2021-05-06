Learner Reviews & Feedback for Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Foundations by Google Cloud
4.2
stars
44 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
This course is part 1 of a 3-course series on Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow. In this first course, we start with a refresher of what Apache Beam is and its relationship with Dataflow. Next, we talk about the Apache Beam vision and the benefits of the Beam Portability framework. The Beam Portability framework achieves the vision that a developer can use their favorite programming language with their preferred execution backend. We then show you how Dataflow allows you to separate compute and storage while saving money, and how identity, access, and management tools interact with your Dataflow pipelines. Lastly, we look at how to implement the right security model for your use case on Dataflow.
Prerequisites:
The Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow course series builds on the concepts covered in the Data Engineering specialization. We recommend the following prerequisite courses:
(i)Building batch data pipelines on Google Cloud : covers core Dataflow principles
(ii)Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on Google Cloud : covers streaming basics concepts like windowing, triggers, and watermarks
>>> By enrolling in this course you agree to the Qwiklabs Terms of Service as set out in the FAQ and located at: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<...
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Foundations
By Saket K
•
May 6, 2021
One of the best courses to cover fundamentals conceptual topics on Beam and some in-depth understanding of Dataflow runner and nuances on cloud. A must have training for people looking to scale on Dataflow or Apache Beam.
By Sukanya R
•
Apr 13, 2021
It would be better having detailed explanation of concepts for very beginners. This is a great course. Having detailed information will help learners learn quickly
By Gabriel C B
•
Mar 14, 2022
Was mistaken about the objective of this course, its actually a very good basis, just would refine the qwiklabs challenges, its mostly an cook recipe