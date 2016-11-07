By 黃信智•
Nov 6, 2016
有幫助到我所需要的問題
By Jia Z•
Apr 11, 2017
老师棒棒的！
By Jasper E•
Oct 11, 2020
It is a great course with relevant information. However, being taught in Chinese was my greatest challenge. due to my love for food safety and toxicology, I relied on google translate. It was quite challenging but worth the effort.
By Hashim A•
May 16, 2020
excellent course, even-tho it was quite difficult for me to complete because the course content is described in Chinese but i managed to complete with the help of google translator. Thank you
By Hu J•
Dec 19, 2020
I am happy to be there, not only got knowledge, but also got a certification. Thank you all of your hard work!
By 廖春霖•
Apr 17, 2020
讓我更了解食安問題，以及對於媒體報導之內容需要多方確認，同時也對各種不同的，不論是環境汙染物，或是食品烹調方式等，都有更多了解，並且食安問題並不單單只是廠商、政府之責，其實在每個消費者也要看清所買的商品，互相督促。
By Doris S•
May 2, 2020
Awesome course with great knowledge to learn! Love Prof. Chiang
By 黃宏叡•
Apr 8, 2022
學習到很多跟既定印象不一樣的食安內容，很受用!
By Ashley L•
Mar 2, 2022
学到了很多东西！老师讲的特别好！
By Earl L•
Jan 8, 2022
全面多角度地探討食品安全的意義
By 許埕宥•
May 8, 2022
老師上課幽默風趣，講解清楚
By 蔡涵羽•
Apr 15, 2020
課程很實用，收穫良多
By 陳浚瑋•
May 7, 2022
老師教的非常好！
By Tan C X•
Dec 2, 2020
收穫良多～
By Yang•
Nov 27, 2021
非常充實
By 陳則瑋•
Apr 14, 2020
很棒
By 致甫 賴•
Apr 26, 2020
ㄧ因牽扯到生物化學等方面，有時會不太能理解，但內容算實用
By Abid H•
Jul 17, 2020
plz provide it in english language
By 戴翊恆•
May 22, 2021
垃圾課程