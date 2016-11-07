Chevron Left
Back to 食品安全與毒理 (Food Safety & Toxicology)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 食品安全與毒理 (Food Safety & Toxicology) by National Taiwan University

4.8
stars
197 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

「民以食為天！」 歷史的發展伴隨著糧食資源豐富的區域，古中國流傳至今的這句話說明了「吃」是多麼重要的一件事，求得三餐溫飽遂成為那個時代的人的生活中心。但相較於遠古時代，現今的人們較少為了「吃飽」而煩惱，而自此衍生而出的是「不只吃飽，更要吃好」，開始追求大魚大肉、滿漢全席；開始改變烹調方法，煎煮炒炸、煙燻、醃製；開始利用食品加工的技術為食物加上各式各樣的顏色與味道。 導致在食品加工業蓬勃發展的現代，「吃」這件事變成了一個疑問詞，重視養生的我們開始對吃進去的東西產生疑問，「我吃進去的食物有哪些成分？」、「食品添加物是什麼？」、「食品的檢驗標準是怎麼訂定的？」、「檢驗超標會對人體產生什麼危害？」，這些各式各樣對於吃的疑問加上媒體的渲染下，對「吃」的恐懼油然而生。 「吃得飽不如吃得巧！」 對應這些問題，其實科學家們發展出了多套嚴謹的毒理機制來評斷食品安全性。而我們將在本課程中以深入淺出的概念將毒理學應用在食品安全評估，介紹這些機制運作的方法和實際應用的例子，希望使同學了解看到擺在架上的食品，其背後許多不為人知的故事，並在面對層出不窮的食安問題時，能具有相當的基本概念，與對這些問題的思辨能力。...
Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for 食品安全與毒理 (Food Safety & Toxicology)

By 黃信智

Nov 6, 2016

有幫助到我所需要的問題

By Jia Z

Apr 11, 2017

老师棒棒的！

By Jasper E

Oct 11, 2020

It is a great course with relevant information. However, being taught in Chinese was my greatest challenge. due to my love for food safety and toxicology, I relied on google translate. It was quite challenging but worth the effort.

By Hashim A

May 16, 2020

excellent course, even-tho it was quite difficult for me to complete because the course content is described in Chinese but i managed to complete with the help of google translator. Thank you

By Hu J

Dec 19, 2020

I am happy to be there, not only got knowledge, but also got a certification. Thank you all of your hard work!

By 廖春霖

Apr 17, 2020

讓我更了解食安問題，以及對於媒體報導之內容需要多方確認，同時也對各種不同的，不論是環境汙染物，或是食品烹調方式等，都有更多了解，並且食安問題並不單單只是廠商、政府之責，其實在每個消費者也要看清所買的商品，互相督促。

By Doris S

May 2, 2020

Awesome course with great knowledge to learn! Love Prof. Chiang

By 黃宏叡

Apr 8, 2022

學習到很多跟既定印象不一樣的食安內容，很受用!

By Ashley L

Mar 2, 2022

学到了很多东西！老师讲的特别好！

By Earl L

Jan 8, 2022

全面多角度地探討食品安全的意義

By 許埕宥

May 8, 2022

老師上課幽默風趣，講解清楚

By 蔡涵羽

Apr 15, 2020

課程很實用，收穫良多

By 陳浚瑋

May 7, 2022

老師教的非常好！

By Tan C X

Dec 2, 2020

收穫良多～

By Yang

Nov 27, 2021

非常充實

By 陳則瑋

Apr 14, 2020

很棒

By 致甫 賴

Apr 26, 2020

ㄧ因牽扯到生物化學等方面，有時會不太能理解，但內容算實用

By Abid H

Jul 17, 2020

plz provide it in english language

By 戴翊恆

May 22, 2021

垃圾課程

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder