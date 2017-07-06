DP
Sep 14, 2020
Quite informative. Loved the way of instructions. It's a very simple English accent and I was able to grasp it even without subtitle. The handouts/reading material is more helpful to work on quizzes.
Nov 23, 2019
Very detailed and to the point course related to the smart city projects. Transition from ordinary urbanization to smart urbanization is accurately explained. Thank you sir for this course.
By saurabh p•
Jul 5, 2017
This course has the best knowledge bank regarding the True concept of Smar Cities. Ihave gathered a lot of knowledge, ideas of Digitalization, Smart URban Systems, Transition, Legacy Infrastructure, Smart Mobility. For every Practioner in the field of Urban development shoul take up this course. For Practioners from India should take this course and compare it with the Smart City Mission and Digital India mission of Our Government. We will find many simillarities and few loopholes in them.
Sugggestion from my side Part 2 of this course should come which should deal with other dimensions and other Urban Subsytems such as Smart Housing, Smart Waste and water supply, Smart Waste collecion in detail.
Thanks.
By Dheeraj R•
May 8, 2018
All concepts in this course have been presented crisply and lucidly. There is a certain stickiness about the definitions and abstractions that makes them stay with you and shape your thinking. This makes the course very transformative in nature. After this course, I am definitely going to look at urban planning, use cases of machine learning and NLP and more, and actors in the urban infrastructure and services scene, always with the bigger picture in mind - a picture shaped by the various matrices (three layers against five dimensions) and illustrations presented in this course. The use of concepts from System Dynamics / Control Theory (feedback loops) is also very welcome and much appreciated.
By Grégoire L•
Sep 22, 2019
This course is exactly what I've been looking for since I had my degree in civil engineering one year ago! It is so well explained in the videos, not too long not too shorts with concrete exemples. I see it as a perfect introduction to smart cities, for a better understanding of this "new" theory of the city. It will help anybody who is interested in understanding the challenges of the smart city and whom they concern.
Thank you!
By Walid Z•
Dec 1, 2019
Just an excellent course.
I am amazed by the research efforts you put into this subject knowing that it is still technically thoretical.
I loved learning about the challenges that our cities will face and it gave me more motivation to find solutions and to work towards this goal of Smart City. And hopefully a Smart Earth, it will eventually happen.
Thank you very much for you dedication and for this course
Sincerely
By N V•
Apr 6, 2017
This course is well designed, vedio lectures are excellent, the professors and industry experts were explained very nicely. Over all course design, development and delivery was excellent. I have completed the course on 25/03/17. I need the certificate. I was paying the fee Rs.1948/- through online, but it was not accepting the payment...Kindly help me in this regard. Dr.N.Venkateshwarlu
By Niner H•
Mar 28, 2018
1. Very clear on describing concepts of Smart Cities, especially pointing out the key element of digitization.
2. The transition toward Smart Cities was well addressed in terms of challenges from different aspects.
3. Background knowledge of Smart Cities and examples/interviews with people supported the learning ground of Smart Cities and management of infrastructures.
By Ramadasan A S•
Sep 16, 2020
I am residing in a City Corporation and an elected Representative of Corporation Council. We the Representatives are thinking how to change our city smart. The course is given to me an insight to the concept of smart cities. My vision is changed. Thanks Coursera, thanks a lot to Instructors.
By Muhammad A M•
Dec 25, 2017
A very interactive course to learn the overall strategic structure of smart cities and how a traditional urban infrastructure can be made smart through ICTs or data layer with two approaches shift pathway and improve pathway. Thanks EPFL, Love from Lahore, Pakistan.
By César A C H•
Mar 27, 2021
Quite informative and eye-catching. I liked the form of the instructions. It is a very manageable and simple English accent. So I was able to understand it even without putting on the subtitles. The readings material are very helpful for the quizzes.
By Jane C•
Jun 26, 2021
At the beginning level, this course gives solid and clear instructions. I particularly admire the way that professor Finger divides a complex issues into different layers, which help me to understand the overall scale.
By KHAN W A I•
May 5, 2020
very good course to learn , learned various important aspects required for smart cities and understood the concept of digitization & various other concepts in Smart Urban Infrastructures .
By R H•
Mar 9, 2020
It was a great and learning experience.. The whole curriculum was designed so systematically and kept me engrossed..Thoroughly learnt and the paved a new path for me. Thanks Coursera!
By Lorelyn D•
Dec 13, 2020
This course is very helpful for city planners and the future that are possible for all of us given the availability of digitization and technological advancement.
By Javier D F•
Mar 19, 2021
It is an excellent and very complete course. I would like to learn more about Smart Cities, but, I wolud like to lear about Smart Cities and Sustainability
By T A•
Nov 11, 2020
Overall course structure and the scale of content is well-suited to the complexity of Smart Cities context. Video content is satisfactory and clear, although not fully compliant with written supportive material at all times.
Interviews are generally from global industrial players and generally very high-level. It would be very helpful if the students can hear more from urban managers and policy makers about how they actually perceive and handle current Smart City issues.
By Irene N•
Dec 3, 2020
Very interesting course, the real life examples-case studies provided and the interviews helped understand the subject better. I found it a bit difficult to remember all the new terms included. I suggest that the presentations be renewed with better design so that the movements used, among other graphics, do not distract the viewer from the subject.
By Patricio O C•
Mar 24, 2022
El proceso creativo en el cual se integra la digitalización, tiene una variación asociada a cada configuración normativa, como a la identidad del lugar. Esto aún cuando los ODS estén involucrados. Es fundamental crear, desarrollar un sistema que se adapte a las condicionantes. Por lo mismo, el curso es altamente necesario, en el marco que lo discutido involucra todos los ejes, tal como se presentó, pero con las diferencias que hace y ese es el desafío, solucionar que variables asociadas a delitos, a elementos que no son parte de otras zonificaciones. Creo que por lo mismo, es que respondo en español como motivar y plantear un desafío a mi entorno, a mi círculo donde he vivido por más de 3 décadas.
By Magesh N•
Jun 14, 2019
This is one of the best courses I have completed in Coursera. There are not many courses on the emerging topic of Smart Cities. Prof Mathias Finger and his team have delivered a well structured, technical content making it easily accessible. I personally learnt a lot. One of the key features of this MOOC is interviews from practitioners. They were intellectually stimulation and showing relevance of topics being discussed to Industry. Presentation by Prof Falting was very stimulation. Thank you for the entire team for making this course available in Coursera. Very much appreciate it.
By Jose A V B•
Oct 6, 2020
This course provide me with more knowledge on how to achieve smart city objective. As a city legislator working in the local government, this knowledge reinforces my advocacy for our city to adopt new technologies in local governance. I have come to realizes that in this era of information, data management- in particular development of the data layer is primary for an organization to compete. Thank you for this course.
By Isaline N N•
May 18, 2020
Very interesting course, a bit more theoretical than I expected. I enjoyed the concepts and the reasoning with the interviews for real life situations especially. For better retention, a mandatory short answer or essay, peer reviewed, could be a good idea. Thank you for this course! I hope I can make great use of it in the next steps of my career.
By Yeshua R•
Sep 2, 2020
Honestly the best online course that I have enrolled in. All the lessons are relevant and of utmost importance especially in our age today of rapid urbanization and the exponential development of technologies. We must assess and manage the huge amounts of data generated across our cities and utilize it to provide a better way of life to citizens.
By Minna K•
Jul 15, 2017
I truly enjoyed the course and learned loads. I already had some kind of idea what IOT and digitalization mean but this course gave me a very comprehensive and hands on explanation. Additionally, I enjoyed the mobility part of the course as I bike, use public transport and would like to enhance the performance of that area in my home city.
By Alex N K•
Jun 21, 2017
The course has provided me with broad understanding of yesterday and future cities management infrastructure problems and possible solutions to create an environmental friendly city. Though it has concentrate more on energy, it could be great to look at water as it is a very important part of our lives and going scares.
By Shefali B•
Sep 23, 2021
An excellent course with great insights in theory as well as practice. Provides a well rounded sense of the Management of Smart Urban Infrastructures with a specific focus on the shift in Energy and Transportation systems. Concepts are well explained that can be grasped by a novice exploring the discipline!
By ALAIN P•
Mar 27, 2017
Cours très bien construit, complet et vivant grâce aux entretiens avec des professionnels de la ville. 5 semaines ne sont finalement pas de trop pour tout couvrir et j'ai apprécié la flexibilité pour répondre aux tests. Félicitations au Prof. Finger et a l’équipe du Lab IGLUS pour ce nouveau cours!