Jan 29, 2022
Very good course. I would recommend it to anybody wishing to learn Spring from scratch.
MS
Apr 4, 2022
Course was well explained , proper lab work with understanding
By Siwa S•
Sep 14, 2021
Never enroll this course.
- The instructor only read material for you.
- Very hard to understand what is going on by only listening the instructor.
- Materials are very poor, For example the 2nd week Lab walkthrough; You cannot read anything on the screen.
I decide to quit this course in 2nd week.
By Tomas P•
Oct 10, 2021
The course was sometimes frustrating. I didn't take notes of all the annoyances, but some of those that I remember are:
- Lab solution videos had very poor resolution, in half of them the instructor has the Lab window open in only small portion of his screen which made it impossible to see what he was doing.
- The materials were poorly prepared and sometimes confusing. Slides were full of typos and there was even wrong code once or twice. The instructions were not very clear for some Lab exercises. It felt like the course was prepared in a hurry and nobody had reviewed it before publishing.
- Eclipse IDE had to be set up from scratch on each launch even though the instructions claim otherwise. Even worse, Eclipse often refused to run my code because it could not resolve imports. When I cut all the code and pasted it back (without changing anything), it magically worked.
- One question in the final quiz was wrongly evaluated, so my correct answer was labelled incorrect.
- One quiz included a question that had not been covered by the course until the following week.
- Overall I felt like the explanation wasn't always very clear. In each video I had to pause multiple times and google the subject myself to understand what the instructor actually wanted to say. So in the end, I managed to learn what I hoped to learn, but that was mostly thanks to external (and free) websites.
To end on a positive note, I stil found the course useful. It gives a good guidance on what to learn when you want to familiarise yourself with Spring. The deadlines motivated me to actually take the learning seriously without procrastinating. By the end of the course I figured out that it's better to do the reading parts first, then the activities, and then the videos and lab exercises. I think the videos make more sense when you do the reading first, at least if you are completely new to Spring.
By Reuben D R•
Nov 17, 2021
The course is unfortunately riddled with typos and illegible screen grabs. There is little sign that it was assembled with any care whatsoever.
By OSEMA T•
Nov 3, 2021
Videos are hard to follow with, presentations with tons of words are hard to grasp and take the important things out of it.
By Konstantin•
Nov 1, 2021
Poor video quality. You must be an oracle to understand what should be done in the second week's lab. No explanations: the guy (sorry, it is an insult to all teachers if I say he is a teacher) just reading slides with basic things and sends you out to Baeldung or official documentation. Some questions from the final test are silly and won't test your knowledge about Spring Core. The course in general doesn't give you enough knowledge about Spring Core, it's more like a short review with poor quality. I genuinely saw a 25-minute video on YouTube that gave me more knowledge about Spring Core. Don't waste your time on this like I did.
By Manuel M S•
Dec 6, 2021
Perhaps if you already know something about Spring Framework then you can follow teacher's speech. If you use a 4K display, and zoom it, you may follow the code.
The labs are awfull. Teacher's explanations are... too few, to say it softly.
Move to another course.
By ho j•
Apr 30, 2022
Example screen too small
Without explanation for all examples
By Matthew M•
Apr 7, 2022
Wekk 2 lab video the resolution was too low to see what the instructor was doing. (even wehn setting video to hiest available resolution)
By Siim A•
Mar 13, 2022
Some of the material seemed to be illprepared. Videos were of poor quality and could not read out anything.
By Nikhil G•
Apr 26, 2022
Lab Assignment walkthrough videos are not good. What tutor is doing that's not visible due to poor video quality during recording. Also, reading stuff procided in the learning path takes time. It is not 10 minutes stuff.
Whatever tutor explains is very high-level and reads out from the presentation. Nothing extra-ordinary.
Not easy to understand concepts and not much engaging course.
Though as a beginner, I got jist of XML, Annotations and Java configuration classes in Spring ecosystem.
By Mubashir Z•
May 8, 2022
The Course is a bit outdated in my opinion. The instructor is using the old IDE and by using online IDE it is slow and for pepole with internet issues they cant practice as they please with the code.
By Tatiana V•
Jan 31, 2022
The instructor just reads the text from presentation. I CAN read. I don't understand those abbreviation and the instructor just read the full name of them not explaining the concept behind. He just keeps repeatin - plumbing plumbing...
The subtitles do not match the text. The transcript does not cover all the video.
In the middle of the video the instructor just opens the presentation program, clicks on slide and just starts to read it again... Well... there are a lot of places in the internet, where I can READ about Spring. And they are much more detailed.
IIt's a real disappointment to find a course of such bad quality on Coursera.
My daughter studies Java course by this puplisher, so now I need to check the quality of that course too. I thought Coursera checks the courses it puplishes.
By Ernesto R C S•
Apr 21, 2022
Un excelente curso, con la escencial para inciar en este maravilloso framework que es Spring. Gracias Coursera!!!!!
By Thomas M•
Jan 30, 2022
By shahbaz a•
Apr 5, 2022
By Deleted A•
Mar 15, 2022
you need spring foundation
By Ankit p•
Dec 7, 2021
I liked this course not only because of good content but also they represented those content absolutely for beginners. Thanks coursera for helping to understand spring framework.
By Потапов Б•
Dec 12, 2021
The course is very cool but some time video is not enough quality. If the video will 1080p it will be great. Thanks for course! Good job.
By Dongmo V•
Apr 9, 2022
it's really exciting, thanks to this course I was able to improve my level concerning the Spring framework, thank you Coursera...
By Mohamed S•
May 6, 2022
It's actually good but I think test cases would have been better than labs
By Роман О•
May 7, 2022
This course helped me to get some knowledges about Spring framework
By PABLO B•
Nov 4, 2021
Estaría bien al menos los subtítulos en español
By Jia K•
Apr 5, 2022
得有spring基础，还行， 就是实验太卡了
By Ярослава Н•
Apr 8, 2022
Horribly inconvenient performance of laboratory work. I would be more accustomed to using Intellij IDEA on my computer than sitting in a browser typing code in a horribly lag window. On some videos, almost nothing is visible (concerns the video with the analysis of the practice). Interesting interactive tasks and tests.
By leonardo.viu•
Mar 24, 2022
Relies a lot on external links, and while the videos are nice the labs aren't that well made; and the video solutions can't even be seen well, they shoud record them again but with more zoom