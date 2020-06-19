Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for English for Teaching Purposes by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

4.7
stars
452 ratings
136 reviews

Thinking about teaching your university subject in English but it’s not the Language you normally use? Then, English for teaching purposes is the course for you. A course on English and teaching methodology that aims to help university lecturers do their teaching in English, in line with university internationalisation policies. The course structure is the same for all learners and there are opportunities for them to link up with colleagues from universities all over the world who share the same discipline and discourse community, to ask questions and exchange ideas. This MOOC targets lecturers who wish to begin using English in their teaching. A priori, this means university lecturers from countries where English is not the L1 or a widely-used language (Romance language-speaking countries, for example), though in fact the course is open to teachers from all educational stages who want to teach through English, following the principles of EMI (English Medium Instruction). On completing the course, you should be able to do the following. a) Teach a university subject in English, having gained the necessary confidence and skills. b) Integrate all aspects of CLIL (methodological, pedagogical, strategic, attitudinal, motivational, linguistic, sociolinguistic and pragmatic) to put together their own English-medium course on their particular subject. c) Describe the characteristics of the university lecture discourse genre (planning, agents, channels, phases, dynamics, and current flexibility of the genre). d) Understand and perform the basic linguistic macro-functions within English teaching discourse. e) Understand and perform, using the appropriate linguistic exponents (vocabulary, structures, and phraseology), the main micro-functions in English teaching discourse: metalinguistic, informative, evaluative, inductive, and social. f) Consolidate their oral expression and interaction skills, and their grammar and vocabulary, at English levels C1 and C2 as defined by the Council of Europe. English for Teaching Purposes is a course provided by the Language Service at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB)....

EE

Jan 29, 2021

its amazing course, which gives me a chance to explain any lesson in away like a professional one.\n\nI'd like to thank everyone who did his best with us from the beginning

AP

Jun 1, 2020

I found this course extraordinarily useful in preparing and especially in the delivery of the teaching lessons. I aspire to become a teacher and this course is useful.

By Mohammed A c v

Jun 19, 2020

By Kelly R

May 9, 2020

Excellent course, I am an English teacher myself and took the course out of curiosity, and could have fun learning something and enjoying the teacher. I recommend it.

By Silvia F G

May 20, 2020

This is my first experience with coursera and I found this course really good.

The contents were becoming more demanding increasingly over time.

There are many websites and documents to check and the last part is a productive activity in which you should apply what you have learnet throughout the course.

By Dr. B D Д Б

Mar 10, 2016

AN EXCELLENT COURSE!

-This professional, informatic, important development course is exactly for all those people like me - who are the professional native English teachers and at the same time inhance the strong desire to learn, progress, and want to progress & update to the next-level!

By Aida P

May 23, 2017

Hi.

This course was excellent and well structured. I have learned many valuable things about how to better start a class and finish it. In addition, I have learned useful phrases during this course.

Very special thanks to the dear teachers. I wish them happiness and successes.

By Muhammad A F

Mar 8, 2016

It is a valuable course. I completed this and it made me enabled to efficiently and fluently deliver lecture in English.

By D. K M S

May 26, 2020

Top class in all respects - in the topic areas covered, quality of the material provided and the expertise of the resource personnel! Very relevant and thoroughly useful. It would only be an understatement to say that both the teachers were practical to the core and highly imaginative. I cannot thank them enough. A big thank you to Coursera too!

By mohsen k

Apr 25, 2017

It was great. I found this course very informative and useful.

In addition, it was well designed and the materials which have been used in this course are very useful.

And a very special thanks to the teachers because of providing us with all the knowledge which we need to be able to face as a teacher.

By Neisy G A E

Apr 17, 2018

I would like to have the option to submit my tasks anytime I want, even peer evaluation is a good practice is not available by the time I am free to work in my course, hope you understand that; Just to have both of the options in case is not available in the moment we are working on it.

By Muhammad S Z

May 21, 2020

It is a good course to learn how to teach in English. I am much thankful to the Coursera team and my instructors.

By Marc S S

Jan 4, 2017

Muy completo

By José M F M

Jul 22, 2020

An excelent course for those teachers who are thinking of teaching their courses in english. Very well delivered by the two professors. Personally, I have appreciated their setting the topic of english-medium teaching up-to-date, what the current best practice is alongside with a lot of sensible, useful advice. The materials are neatly produced, including the quizzes and the challenging monologue. Great professors. Thank you!

By Homero M

Jul 20, 2020

I believe this course or an equivalent should be mandatory at all institutions for anyone who wants to become a teacher. The instructors' guidance and advice are essential components that we should take into consideration and implement in both the preparation and execution of our courses. Thank you so much.

By Shahid Q

Jun 20, 2020

Great course and thanks for providing such a great time and your help regarding this course ..

I am a teacher and it will be really helpful for me in future..

Best wishes for All participants and Best regards for all teachers involved in this course....Stay blessed All of you...

By Verônica d S M

Jan 19, 2021

Great course! I personally found interesting how flexible it was. I can easily apply the contents of the course to my area of knowledge and the context of my country. Besides, the classes were clear and well-explained. I definitely recommend it!

By Sunethra N

Jul 16, 2017

I think this course will enrich my teaching methodologies. I want to be a student and improve my knowledge , and I would like to share my knowledge with other teacher community who come from all the corners of the globe.

By Pahulmeet S

Jun 29, 2016

Wonderful course. I run a non profit school in India. This course empowered me and all of my staff with English for teaching purposes. Moreover, this course also touches on some pedagogy techniques. Highly recommended.

By UMAR T

Feb 28, 2020

If you want to teach students and make difference in their lives, this is a must course to have. Pay attention to all MOOCs listed in the modules and pass the challenging assignment listed at the end of course.

By Cristian L R

Jun 29, 2017

That's pretty much useful not only if you want improve your english skills but also if you love learning how different subjects teach in English.

This course offer many tips to strengthen your teaching skills.

By Nikolaeva M A

May 22, 2020

I'd like to thank the lecturers: the material was perfect and understandable, some of the aspects introduced were totally new and thus highly interesting.

can't wait to use the skills I got in real life!

By Emad S B A E

Jan 30, 2021

By ARUN K P

Jun 2, 2020

By Janer A

Jan 15, 2021

It's really great all you can learn in 4 weeks. The course was more than I expected!

Clear video explanations and good technical assessment if you need it!

By U A C R

Jun 18, 2020

This is an excellent course. I highly recommend it. It teaches a broad range of very interesting topics, it is fun and engaging. I really enjoyed it.

By Carlos V B

Sep 28, 2020

It was a great course, I feel so much more motivated and happy in class, I've become a better teacher and I've definitely improved in so many ways.

