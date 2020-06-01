Chevron Left
Back to Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Learners and Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Learners and Learning by Commonwealth Education Trust

4.6
stars
156 ratings
58 reviews

About the Course

The Foundations of Teaching for Learning programme is for anyone who is teaching, or who would like to teach, in any subject and any context - be it at school, at home or in the workplace. With dynamic lessons taught by established and respected professionals from across the Commonwealth, this eight course programme will see you develop and strengthen your skills in teaching, professionalism, assessment, and more. As you carry on through the programme, you will find yourself strengthening not only your skills, but your connection with colleagues across the globe. A professional development opportunity not to be missed. The teacher’s work becomes meaningful when it is informed by research and theories of learning, and their relationship to actual practice. This course provides an opportunity for you to identify and understand students’ expectations and prior learning. Enhance your course by joining the Commonwealth teaching community on our website, Facebook and Twitter....

Top reviews

AR

Jul 19, 2021

This is really a great course. The principles of pedagogy are well-explained. There is a heart to every module. The heart for the next generation to be transformed through education. Thank you.

OG

Aug 9, 2020

This course has opened me up to the concept of learning. The game analogy by David Perkins is just brilliant. I can never forget that. Thank you Professor John MacBeath and Dr. George Oduru

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 58 Reviews for Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Learners and Learning

By Jessica

Jun 1, 2020

Thanks to this course, I learn many things especially relates to learners and learning. Hopefully by finishing this course, I will be able to realize to be better in teaching and teach my students even better.

By Nagwa A

Jun 29, 2017

These courses are all very beneficial and an eye opener especially for new teachers. I would like also to thank the coursera organizers for a job well done, Thank you!!

By ochen o

Oct 27, 2020

When I started this course, I was not sure of what to get after the course, I am grateful to the course Professors Dr. Geogre Oduro and Prof Emeritus John, they did a great job. I hope to take up an education course now on a serious level. This course is very fundamental not only for teachers but for anyone who wishes to join the teaching world. Am looking forward to the next course.

By Mary L R

Dec 31, 2015

A teacher who cares and knows how to express that. I liked the separation of the self assessment parts from the parts about the great pedagogs who have gone before. The academic duty of reverence of the great forbears is quite a separate activity from the understanding of the children in one's own classroom, even if the two activities feed each other.

By Prabir S

Oct 26, 2018

This is one of best online course I have ever gone through. A lot of collective thinking must have been carefully undertaken by people with experience to give it the shape. The concept of learning involving learners in the context of society at large irrespective of geographical boundaries has been revealed wonderfully.My sincere regards.

By Anushree C N

Apr 23, 2020

It was an interesting, exciting and informative course. I learnt a lot about children and teachers in Ghana and also learnt about being a learner and being enthusiastic about learning. I will certainly pass this on to my students. Thank you for this course.

By Renate J

Nov 18, 2020

I have really really enjoyed the course. I am now better equiped in understanding how children learn, how i can better engaged my learners, influence of peerpressure and how i can help during the process of peer influrnce.

Thank you

By Aparna G

May 5, 2020

It was amazing to know the facts about students, their needs and support that a teacher needs to provide. Amazing terms used to explain the facts about a child indeed it helped a lot to become a good facilitator.

Thank you!!!

By Aija O

Jul 17, 2018

I have learnt a lot. The Course analyses theoretical and practical approaches of learning. A very exciting and interesting fact that Professor Oduro presents many facts and examples from the African Continent.

By Ann R

Jul 20, 2021

This is really a great course. The principles of pedagogy are well-explained. There is a heart to every module. The heart for the next generation to be transformed through education. Thank you.

By PureGrace O

Aug 10, 2020

This course has opened me up to the concept of learning. The game analogy by David Perkins is just brilliant. I can never forget that. Thank you Professor John MacBeath and Dr. George Oduru

By Vishnu P G

Jan 18, 2021

Thank You Prof George Oduro for your deliberations on different aspects of teaching and how to deal with learners by empowering them with self efficacy and building confidencein them.

By Farida R

Nov 12, 2016

Hello!

I'll recommend every teacher and trainer to do this course because it really helps in making teaching better and more productive.

By ARFAN A S

May 1, 2020

Its my pleasure i can attain this nice course. this is well structured and higher order think provoking course for educators.

By Eke M E

Aug 10, 2016

Doing this course, was an opportunity for me to know why I should have a good knowledge about my learners and their learning.

By Maely I

Sep 9, 2016

From my owns perspective this course had helped me a lot, since it made me think that as a teacher I will learn forever.

By Tan S Y

Jul 14, 2020

Engaging and insightful. Recommended if you have an interest in teaching and learning more about effective education.

By Dawn J D

Dec 29, 2015

Really great course. Examines many important principles for engaging with students and transformative learning.

By Debbie

Jan 23, 2018

was able reflect on my attitudes to homework in particular, the most enjoyable course in-the series so far.

By Rita M

May 21, 2020

Really very good course for better understanding of children. and hence useful for effective teaching.

By George C M

Mar 24, 2016

Another excellent course in this series. Assists reevaluating aspects of the teaching profession.

By Generoso A

Jan 7, 2017

Amazing course! It helped in a lot of ways being an ESL teacher here in China

By ZAHABIYA A

Jan 12, 2019

VERY HELPFUL COURSE FOR THE FUTURE TEACHER. I AM THANKFUL TO TE MAKERS...

By Sandra G

Mar 6, 2016

Great course! I learned about how to approach multicultural classes.

By Daniel M

May 13, 2019

Great Experience knowing about how different can be each individual

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder