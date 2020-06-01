AR
Jul 19, 2021
This is really a great course. The principles of pedagogy are well-explained. There is a heart to every module. The heart for the next generation to be transformed through education. Thank you.
OG
Aug 9, 2020
This course has opened me up to the concept of learning. The game analogy by David Perkins is just brilliant. I can never forget that. Thank you Professor John MacBeath and Dr. George Oduru
By Jessica•
Jun 1, 2020
Thanks to this course, I learn many things especially relates to learners and learning. Hopefully by finishing this course, I will be able to realize to be better in teaching and teach my students even better.
By Nagwa A•
Jun 29, 2017
These courses are all very beneficial and an eye opener especially for new teachers. I would like also to thank the coursera organizers for a job well done, Thank you!!
By ochen o•
Oct 27, 2020
When I started this course, I was not sure of what to get after the course, I am grateful to the course Professors Dr. Geogre Oduro and Prof Emeritus John, they did a great job. I hope to take up an education course now on a serious level. This course is very fundamental not only for teachers but for anyone who wishes to join the teaching world. Am looking forward to the next course.
By Mary L R•
Dec 31, 2015
A teacher who cares and knows how to express that. I liked the separation of the self assessment parts from the parts about the great pedagogs who have gone before. The academic duty of reverence of the great forbears is quite a separate activity from the understanding of the children in one's own classroom, even if the two activities feed each other.
By Prabir S•
Oct 26, 2018
This is one of best online course I have ever gone through. A lot of collective thinking must have been carefully undertaken by people with experience to give it the shape. The concept of learning involving learners in the context of society at large irrespective of geographical boundaries has been revealed wonderfully.My sincere regards.
By Anushree C N•
Apr 23, 2020
It was an interesting, exciting and informative course. I learnt a lot about children and teachers in Ghana and also learnt about being a learner and being enthusiastic about learning. I will certainly pass this on to my students. Thank you for this course.
By Renate J•
Nov 18, 2020
I have really really enjoyed the course. I am now better equiped in understanding how children learn, how i can better engaged my learners, influence of peerpressure and how i can help during the process of peer influrnce.
Thank you
By Aparna G•
May 5, 2020
It was amazing to know the facts about students, their needs and support that a teacher needs to provide. Amazing terms used to explain the facts about a child indeed it helped a lot to become a good facilitator.
Thank you!!!
By Aija O•
Jul 17, 2018
I have learnt a lot. The Course analyses theoretical and practical approaches of learning. A very exciting and interesting fact that Professor Oduro presents many facts and examples from the African Continent.
By Ann R•
Jul 20, 2021
This is really a great course. The principles of pedagogy are well-explained. There is a heart to every module. The heart for the next generation to be transformed through education. Thank you.
By PureGrace O•
Aug 10, 2020
This course has opened me up to the concept of learning. The game analogy by David Perkins is just brilliant. I can never forget that. Thank you Professor John MacBeath and Dr. George Oduru
By Vishnu P G•
Jan 18, 2021
Thank You Prof George Oduro for your deliberations on different aspects of teaching and how to deal with learners by empowering them with self efficacy and building confidencein them.
By Farida R•
Nov 12, 2016
Hello!
I'll recommend every teacher and trainer to do this course because it really helps in making teaching better and more productive.
By ARFAN A S•
May 1, 2020
Its my pleasure i can attain this nice course. this is well structured and higher order think provoking course for educators.
By Eke M E•
Aug 10, 2016
Doing this course, was an opportunity for me to know why I should have a good knowledge about my learners and their learning.
By Maely I•
Sep 9, 2016
From my owns perspective this course had helped me a lot, since it made me think that as a teacher I will learn forever.
By Tan S Y•
Jul 14, 2020
Engaging and insightful. Recommended if you have an interest in teaching and learning more about effective education.
By Dawn J D•
Dec 29, 2015
Really great course. Examines many important principles for engaging with students and transformative learning.
By Debbie•
Jan 23, 2018
was able reflect on my attitudes to homework in particular, the most enjoyable course in-the series so far.
By Rita M•
May 21, 2020
Really very good course for better understanding of children. and hence useful for effective teaching.
By George C M•
Mar 24, 2016
Another excellent course in this series. Assists reevaluating aspects of the teaching profession.
By Generoso A•
Jan 7, 2017
Amazing course! It helped in a lot of ways being an ESL teacher here in China
By ZAHABIYA A•
Jan 12, 2019
VERY HELPFUL COURSE FOR THE FUTURE TEACHER. I AM THANKFUL TO TE MAKERS...
By Sandra G•
Mar 6, 2016
Great course! I learned about how to approach multicultural classes.
By Daniel M•
May 13, 2019
Great Experience knowing about how different can be each individual