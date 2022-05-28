本課程旨在解析《紅樓夢》中的重要空間場域——「大觀園」，故將從大觀園建造的原因、過程、整體規畫等依序層層深入解說，並從園中各處設計分析其與人物性格之間的聯繫。
又見大觀：《紅樓夢》中的烏托邦 (The Red Chamber Dream (3): Daguan Garden)National Taiwan University
建議先閱讀《紅樓夢》文本，以便能更有效地了解並吸收本課程的教學內容。
本課程旨在使學習者能理解並敘述「大觀園」此一空間場域內的各種規畫和設計所蘊含的象徵寓義。
- 紅樓夢
- 烏托邦
- 大觀園
National Taiwan University
大觀園總論
本單元以《紅樓夢》對大觀園的創構性敘寫為主題，鉤玄提要地綜述此一紙上園林豐富的象徵意義。
大觀園的基址與象徵寓意
本單元說明大觀園的建造基址、規模及建材，並解釋其具有的象徵意義。
先入園者及園中花魂
本單元透過說明興建和初始營運大觀園的過程，解析「先入園者」之於大觀園的重要性，並論述園中「花魂」及「花神」所指稱的人物寓意。
大觀園的水流設計
本單元透過解析大觀園內部的水流設計，依序說明沁芳溪被引入園後的流向所透顯的象徵寓意。
