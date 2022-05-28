About this Course

建議先閱讀《紅樓夢》文本，以便能更有效地了解並吸收本課程的教學內容。

  • 本課程旨在使學習者能理解並敘述「大觀園」此一空間場域內的各種規畫和設計所蘊含的象徵寓義。

  • 紅樓夢
  • 烏托邦
  • 大觀園
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

大觀園總論

Week 2

大觀園的基址與象徵寓意

Week 3

先入園者及園中花魂

Week 4

大觀園的水流設計

