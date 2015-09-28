MD
Nov 20, 2017
Very helpful tools to capture tasks and to-do's to keep organized. The videos were brief and informative. The teacher was clear, concise and made the online learning experience very enjoyable.
TS
Jan 4, 2017
This course was enjoyable and the tools and system I learned is really serving me well. I've made a couple tweaks and even shared some of what I have learned with fellow teachers.
By Paula P•
Sep 28, 2015
After many years of trying different methods, this has been the first time a planning system is explained ot me in a way I can truly implement and benefit from it. I am ADHD and the concepts of time and linear thinking are VERY difficult for me.
This course split the concepts into chunks i could actually manage and then put all the tools together in a process I love to follow.
The videos are clear, well organized, the assignments are applicable immediately.
Love it and recommend it to anybody looking for better time management, productivity, and balance. Whether a teacher or not
By Stefaan V•
Aug 17, 2016
I was a teacher who couldn't plan nor organize, somtimes I still struggle. Everybody kept telling me I would learn this along the way. For me that wasn't the case. Someone needed to teach me how. This course is beautifully explicit and clear. Thank you so much.
By Anna T•
Jun 27, 2016
Learning how to create a scheduling page that suited my life instead of learning how to cope with a generic off-the-shelf planner has made all the difference. My method is still evolving but it's evolving rather than crashing and burning and trying to start all over again. I've been using the tips learned in this course for more than a year and a half.
By Riin A•
Aug 21, 2015
I loved taking this course. It was well organized and I became more organized by doing the assignments on this course. I recommend this for all teachers around the world who are buried under responsibilities and tasks that are never-ending :)
By Edith M S B•
Aug 19, 2015
It had helped me to re organize myself fixing conflicts between my professional with personal life and also my productivity had increase! Very easy course and super helpful!
By Jeremie H•
Aug 22, 2015
The information presented and assignments required are immediately beneficial and help teachers with a variety of styles develop their own system of organizing themselves.
By A. N•
Jan 1, 2019
This course is very straight-forward; the lecturer is confident & her way of teaching is very easy to understand, the lecture videos are short & simple & the tools provided are very helpful in helping me complete my work & understand her content. What I like the best is the content; it's something that I felt has been put together thoughtfully & with care. Together with the tools provided, I really manage to get myself organised within a few weeks of doing the course & applying the knowledge to my everyday lives.
By Kyle D•
Mar 30, 2020
This is the first time I have truly had presented to me a comprehensive system that stays on top of concretely timed deadlines as well as nebulous "future" tasks. Maia offered a step-by-step guide for how to not just list everything coming up, but how to keep all due dates, tasks, and miscellany together. I would highly recommend this course to teachers looking to up their time management.
By Kumar T•
Sep 2, 2015
I found this course extremely useful for anybody in teaching, teacher training, education management or any other professional for that matter because it centers around common sense and productivity. I started using the calendar and planner tools given by the course upon adapting for my use, and I am loving it because it has helped me and even my team to stay organized to meet deadlines!
By Silvia H A•
Jan 11, 2016
This course is brilliant, full of insights and easy to start routines that make your life as a teacher so much easier and most of all brings back the fun part of being a teacher!
All the skills I picked up during this course are helping me in my day to day life as a teacher and have helped me cut out some "me time" in my fast-peaced life style
Thank-you
By Sandra S•
Mar 24, 2017
This was a very useful course that comes with numerous tools to get your home and work schedule organized. The professor is engaging and fun. There are also many videos showing examples of the techniques in practice to help you decide what methods might work best for you. I highly recommend this course to get your schedule more together!
By Learner I•
Aug 19, 2015
I teach online rather than in the classroom, but the course content and strategies helped me to better organization my teaching, especially using my Google calendar, reminders and tasks. I am more in control of my daily work schedule and feel comfortable that I am accomplishing what I need to do and not overlooking important tasks.
By Michele V•
Jun 28, 2021
I confess that I have owned Maia's book for a few years already -- but only now, with her guidance and the excellent exemplars of other educators' and administrators' application of the ideas in the book, do I see that I can do this! I plan to work for at least another decade, so thanks for 10+ years of peace and productivity!
By Austra M•
Aug 16, 2015
Wonderful course! Just took it for the second time before the new study year, just to refresh my knowledge about being organized (I took a break in my daily routine of organizing myself because of the vacation).
Very inspiring. I had also recommended to a friend, so, I can also recommend it to everyone. Not only teachers!
By Krystin M•
Aug 14, 2015
I am not a teacher, I am a former librarian now housewife, and I found this class to be incredibly useful. It had me evaluate the way I use my time and why and come up with strategies to improve my organization. I highly recommend it to any busy individual, especially new teachers, librarians, or education administrators.
By Kelly R•
May 29, 2021
I got everything I hoped for our of this course. It was quick and to the point. I have been teaching for 20 years and this was exactly what I need to pull it all together for work/like and for timeline planning i.e. day plan/weekly and longer term to do's. It helped me take what I already know and frame it better.
By Deleted A•
Feb 7, 2019
This has been an informative class. There is no perfect way to keep up with everything in your life. However, this class has tossed out some good ideas and since you have homework, you can practice as you go along. By week 4, you will have solid tools to use. I would take another course by this teacher!
By Fiorella P•
Jan 21, 2018
Great course, practical and enriching.
I already feel better after watching fellow teachers share their organisation for the week, month and year!
I am now preparing the comprehensive calendar and will continue following suggestions and instructions from this course to become a Together Teacher.
Thank you!
By Munira V•
Jul 25, 2020
I really liked this course! Everything is clear, topics are wisely arranged. I think, this course will be helpful to people from all backgrounds and spheres, because togetherness is an important soft skill (without any doubt!). Thank you, awesome "Get Organized: How to be a Together Teacher" team!
By Sanam B•
Dec 17, 2016
This course really helped me stay on top of all my tasks. I notice that I've become more organized, and I don't procrastinate as often. A lot of the times, I will simply start on a task without adding it to my worksheet first. It's like my brain's more organized! I highly recommend this course.
By Lamiya M•
May 6, 2020
It is the first course ever I have completed with enthusiasm. So enjoyable and practical! I have immediately started to implement all the knowledge and skills I got from the course in real life. From now on I will definitely use the techniques taught to organise myself!
By christi l•
Sep 23, 2015
This is a great course for anyone that would like to be more organized in their professional and personal life. The material is easy to understand and well explained, making it accessible to anyone. You don't need to be a teacher to get something great from this class.
By Pauline F•
Sep 10, 2015
This was a really valuable course in forcing me to put everything together and make it work. It made me value the need to be a more organised teacher and to put my working schedule into a better format, making things more efficient and certainly more organised.
By Jana V•
Sep 1, 2015
Thanks a lot for this course. It helped me to take a look at my career from other perspective. I feel much more relaxed if my time is perfectlly planned. Though I have to considerate unexpected events in my daily schedule still I keep on the top of my work.
Jana
By ROSILENE M D S•
Dec 7, 2015
The course presents some very useful tools to help you to be a together teacher, but also helps you think what kind of person you are, what will work for you and how to adapt those tool in order to make it work in your daily life.