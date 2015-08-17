This course is designed for classroom teachers who juggle time-sensitive tasks and often-exhausting teaching schedules. With an eye toward long-term sustainability, The Together Teacher examines the purpose for planning ahead, provides tools for tracking time commitments, deadlines and tasks, and helps teachers develop a personal organization system that interacts with their day-by-day practices.
Relay Graduate School of Education
Relay Graduate School of Education is a ground-breaking graduate school with an innovative Master's degree program designed specifically to respond to today's urgent demand for effective and successful teachers.
Welcome & Orientation
In this introductory session, you’ll explore the difference between ‘organization’ and ’togetherness,’ survey your own strengths and weaknesses and draft a goal for completing the course.
The Weekly Worksheet helps teachers plan their lives for the next 5-7 days. This session introduces the worksheet, shows examples from real teachers, and asks learners to build their own.
Calendars become comprehensive when they hold every important event and deadline in a teacher’s life. This session will show you how to build one.
Here’s a secret: I hate post-it notes. This session will introduce the Upcoming To-Do List and provide a path toward ditching random lists and building one that you can always count on.
Very practical tips on how to set up a system that will help you get your you know what together as a teacher. This is the paper-shufffle crazy-making side of teaching. I recommend it!
Absolutely great course, I feel so much more together now! Really useful videos, engaging content, and useful ideas right from the very start.
This course was so helpful in terms of teaching me how to make and use a system that will aid in organizing my busy teacher life!
Excellent ways, simple and effective tips and tools. On ground understanding of teacher's life and platform to know work all around the world.
