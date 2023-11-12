Universidad de Chile
Trabajando en la preparación para el cambio educativo
Universidad de Chile

Trabajando en la preparación para el cambio educativo

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes, 3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Este módulo del curso buscará abordar las relaciones que se establecen entre los desafíos para el liderazgo educativo y la necesidad de hacer cambios para la mejora. Sobre la base de conceptos fundamentales de liderazgo, se avanza hacia la comprensión del cambio educativo, considerando sus características fundamentales.

What's included

3 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

Este módulo considera aquellos elementos relevantes de considerar en el éxito de la implementación del cambio educativo. En primer lugar, se identifican desafíos o factores que pueden dificultar el cambio, tanto propios de las instituciones educativas como externos a la escuela. En segundo lugar, se aborda el desafío de sostener los cambios en una institución, una tarea que puede llegar a ser muy compleja.

What's included

4 videos9 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

El tercer módulo del curso considera aquellos elementos relevantes de considerar en el éxito de la implementación del cambio educativo. En primer lugar, se identifican desafíos o factores que pueden dificultar el cambio, tanto propios de las instituciones educativas como externos a la escuela. En segundo lugar, se aborda el desafío de sostener los cambios en una institución, una tarea que puede llegar a ser muy compleja

What's included

2 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Luis Felipe de la Vega Rodríguez
Universidad de Chile
1 Course128 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Chile

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions