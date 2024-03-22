Universidad de Palermo
Trastorno por Déficit de Atención con Hiperactividad (TDAH)
Universidad de Palermo

Trastorno por Déficit de Atención con Hiperactividad (TDAH)

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Julieta Moltrasio
Wanda Rubinstein

Instructors: Julieta Moltrasio

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.9

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Comprender los síntomas diagnósticos y el impacto en la vida diaria del TDAH.

  • Distinguir entre problemas comunes de atención y el TDAH, incluyendo sus diferencias.

  • Familiarizarse con los tipos de atención afectados en el TDAH, diferenciarlo de otros trastornos y explorar opciones de intervención y tratamiento.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

16 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

En esta semana te abocarás a explorar aquellos conocimientos previos acerca de los síntomas atencionales generales y los síntomas propios del TDAH.

What's included

3 videos5 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

En esta semana nos dedicaremos a abordar, de un modo didáctico y con ejemplos, los diferentes modelos y tipos de atención.

What's included

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

En esta semana profundizaremos sobre la relación del TDAH con otras patologías y síndromes, haciendo hincapié en las principales diferencias y similitudes, como así también aquellos trastornos comórbidos que puedan presentarse.

What's included

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

En esta última semana exploraremos conceptos sobre estimulación cognitiva y tratamiento del TDAH en adultos y niños, así como aquellos ámbitos donde se desarrollan intervenciones.

What's included

4 videos4 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (6 ratings)
Julieta Moltrasio
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course504 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Palermo

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 15

4.9

15 reviews

  • 5 stars

    93.33%

  • 4 stars

    6.66%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

AF
5

Reviewed on Mar 21, 2024

PP
5

Reviewed on Jan 7, 2024

AS
5

Reviewed on Apr 16, 2024

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions