¿Qué es el Trastorno por Déficit de Atención e Hiperactividad (TDAH)? ¿Es lo mismo ser “un poco distraído” que tener TDAH? ¿Cuáles son los síntomas o conductas de “alarma” para pensar en que alguien puede tener TDAH? ¿Cómo impacta el TDAH en la vida diaria? En este curso online, vamos a delimitar los síntomas para reconocer este trastorno, que parece ser cada vez más común en la población general. Iremos explorando distintas formas de entender la atención, cómo se encuentra afectada en el TDAH en niños y adultos, similitudes y diferencias entre el TDAH y otros trastornos, así como diferentes maneras en que podemos ayudar a este tipo de pacientes.
Trastorno por Déficit de Atención con Hiperactividad (TDAH)
Taught in Spanish
Comprender los síntomas diagnósticos y el impacto en la vida diaria del TDAH.
Distinguir entre problemas comunes de atención y el TDAH, incluyendo sus diferencias.
Familiarizarse con los tipos de atención afectados en el TDAH, diferenciarlo de otros trastornos y explorar opciones de intervención y tratamiento.
November 2023
16 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
En esta semana te abocarás a explorar aquellos conocimientos previos acerca de los síntomas atencionales generales y los síntomas propios del TDAH.
3 videos5 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts
En esta semana nos dedicaremos a abordar, de un modo didáctico y con ejemplos, los diferentes modelos y tipos de atención.
5 videos4 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
En esta semana profundizaremos sobre la relación del TDAH con otras patologías y síndromes, haciendo hincapié en las principales diferencias y similitudes, como así también aquellos trastornos comórbidos que puedan presentarse.
5 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
En esta última semana exploraremos conceptos sobre estimulación cognitiva y tratamiento del TDAH en adultos y niños, así como aquellos ámbitos donde se desarrollan intervenciones.
4 videos4 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts
