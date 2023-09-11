مرحبًا بك في مشروعنا الموجّه "تصميم واجهة المستخدم في الـ XCode: إنشاء واجهة المستخدم (UI Design in Apple XCode: Build an Interface)"! هذا المشروع موجّه لمطوري تطبيقات iOS في المستوى الأساسي والمتوسط الذين يبحثون عن تجربة تعليمية ممتعة ومليئة بالإبداع. في هذا المشروع العملي الذي يستغرق ٦٠ دقيقة، سنقوم معاً برحلة إبداعية مثيرة لبناء واجهة تطبيق رائعة تقدم توقعات دقيقة للطقس في المواقع المختارة.
تصميم واجهة المستخدم في الـ XCode: إنشاء واجهة المستخدم
Taught in Arabic
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
تصميم واجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام باستخدام (Interface builder) في برنامج الـ XCode.
تنظيم عناصر واجهة المستخدم باستخدام قيود التخطيط التلقائي (Auto Layout) لضمان التخطيط السليم والاستجابة على مختلف أحجام الشاشة.
تجهيز واجهة التطبيق للنشر من خلال اختبار التطبيق على أجهزة مختلفة ومعالجة مشكلات واجهة المستخدم المحتملة.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
1 quiz
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
مرحبًا بك في مشروعنا الموجّه "تصميم واجهة المستخدم في الـ XCode: إنشاء واجهة المستخدم (UI Design in Apple XCode: Build an Interface)"! هذا المشروع موجّه لمطوري تطبيقات iOS في المستوى الأساسي والمتوسط الذين يبحثون عن تجربة تعليمية ممتعة ومليئة بالإبداع. في هذا المشروع العملي الذي يستغرق ٦٠ دقيقة، سنقوم معاً برحلة إبداعية مثيرة لبناء واجهة تطبيق رائعة تقدم توقعات دقيقة للطقس في المواقع المختارة. نهدف في هذا المشروع إلى تحقيق ثلاثة أهداف تعلمية جذابة: - ستتعلم كيفية خلق واجهة مستخدم ساحرة وسهلة الاستخدام، تصميم واجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام باستخدام (Interface builder) في برنامج الـ XCode. - سنتعلم كيفية تنظيم عناصر واجهة المستخدم باستخدام قيود التخطيط التلقائي (Auto Layout) لضمان التخطيط السليم والاستجابة على مختلف أحجام الشاشة. - تجهيز واجهة التطبيق للنشر من خلال اختبار التطبيق على أجهزة مختلفة ومعالجة مشكلات واجهة المستخدم المحتملة. وبهدف النجاح في هذا المشروع، يفضل أن يكون لديك خلفية سابقة في برمجة تطبيقات iOS وتجربة العمل على أدوات Xcode. يجب أن تكون ملمًا بمفاهيم وأساسيات واجهة المستخدم وتخطيطاتها باستخدام Auto Layout. يعد هذا المشروع مناسبًا للمطورين على مستوى أساسي متوسط الذين يسعون لتعلم كيفية تصميم واجهات مستخدم فعّالة وجذابة باستخدام أدوات Xcode. بالإضافة إلى تطوير مهارات تصميم واجهة المستخدم، ستحصل على فهم أعمق لتقنيات تخطيط وتصميم واجهة المستخدم باستخدام واجهات UITableView وUICollectionView وUIScrollView. هذا المشروع سيزيد من إلمامك بتفاصيل وتقنيات Xcode. انضم إلينا في هذه الرحلة التعليمية الممتعة والمفيدة، واترك بصمتك في عالم تصميم واجهات تطبيقات iOS. نحن هنا لمساعدتك خطوة بخطوة على طول الطريق. انطلق معنا لبناء تطبيق توقعات الطقس الذي يجمع بين الجمال والوظائف الفعّالة!
What's included
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.