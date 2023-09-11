Coursera Project Network
تصميم واجهة المستخدم في الـ XCode: إنشاء واجهة المستخدم
Coursera Project Network

تصميم واجهة المستخدم في الـ XCode: إنشاء واجهة المستخدم

Taught in Arabic

Course

What you'll learn

  • تصميم واجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام باستخدام (Interface builder) في برنامج الـ XCode.

  • تنظيم عناصر واجهة المستخدم باستخدام قيود التخطيط التلقائي (Auto Layout) لضمان التخطيط السليم والاستجابة على مختلف أحجام الشاشة.

  • تجهيز واجهة التطبيق للنشر من خلال اختبار التطبيق على أجهزة مختلفة ومعالجة مشكلات واجهة المستخدم المحتملة.

مرحبًا بك في مشروعنا الموجّه "تصميم واجهة المستخدم في الـ XCode: إنشاء واجهة المستخدم (UI Design in Apple XCode: Build an Interface)"! هذا المشروع موجّه لمطوري تطبيقات iOS في المستوى الأساسي والمتوسط الذين يبحثون عن تجربة تعليمية ممتعة ومليئة بالإبداع. في هذا المشروع العملي الذي يستغرق ٦٠ دقيقة، سنقوم معاً برحلة إبداعية مثيرة لبناء واجهة تطبيق رائعة تقدم توقعات دقيقة للطقس في المواقع المختارة. نهدف في هذا المشروع إلى تحقيق ثلاثة أهداف تعلمية جذابة: - ستتعلم كيفية خلق واجهة مستخدم ساحرة وسهلة الاستخدام، تصميم واجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام باستخدام (Interface builder) في برنامج الـ XCode. - سنتعلم كيفية تنظيم عناصر واجهة المستخدم باستخدام قيود التخطيط التلقائي (Auto Layout) لضمان التخطيط السليم والاستجابة على مختلف أحجام الشاشة. - تجهيز واجهة التطبيق للنشر من خلال اختبار التطبيق على أجهزة مختلفة ومعالجة مشكلات واجهة المستخدم المحتملة. وبهدف النجاح في هذا المشروع، يفضل أن يكون لديك خلفية سابقة في برمجة تطبيقات iOS وتجربة العمل على أدوات Xcode. يجب أن تكون ملمًا بمفاهيم وأساسيات واجهة المستخدم وتخطيطاتها باستخدام Auto Layout. يعد هذا المشروع مناسبًا للمطورين على مستوى أساسي متوسط الذين يسعون لتعلم كيفية تصميم واجهات مستخدم فعّالة وجذابة باستخدام أدوات Xcode. بالإضافة إلى تطوير مهارات تصميم واجهة المستخدم، ستحصل على فهم أعمق لتقنيات تخطيط وتصميم واجهة المستخدم باستخدام واجهات UITableView وUICollectionView وUIScrollView. هذا المشروع سيزيد من إلمامك بتفاصيل وتقنيات Xcode. انضم إلينا في هذه الرحلة التعليمية الممتعة والمفيدة، واترك بصمتك في عالم تصميم واجهات تطبيقات iOS. نحن هنا لمساعدتك خطوة بخطوة على طول الطريق. انطلق معنا لبناء تطبيق توقعات الطقس الذي يجمع بين الجمال والوظائف الفعّالة!

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Hassan Ashraf Hassan
Coursera Project Network
2 Courses61 learners

