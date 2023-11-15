Welcome to an immersive exploration of Urban Health Systems with our expertly developed MOOC, specifically designed for professionals and enthusiasts in Urban Health. This inaugural part of our MOOC series (consisting in 3 MOOCs) launches you into a comprehensive 4-week journey, navigating through multidisciplinary frameworks and analytical observations crucial to understanding urban health complexities.
HEALTHY URBAN SYSTEMS - PART 1
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Address urban health through complex multidisciplinary approaches
Use multidimensional and multiscale concepts, methods and ecosystem frameworks
Mobilize and support all players directly or indirectly involved in urban health
PLANETARY HEALTH AND URBANIZATION
