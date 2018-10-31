About this Course

English

What you will learn

  • Different types of costs and how they are represented graphically

  • Cost-volume-profit analyses to answer questions around breaking even and generating profit

  • How to calculate and allocate overhead rates within both traditional and activity-based cost allocation systems

  • How to distinguish costs and benefits that are relevant from those that are irrelevant for a given management decision

Skills you will gain

  • Planning
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Business Intelligence
  • Innovation
  • Strategic Management
Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Overview

Week 2

The Entrepreneur Must Grow Too!

Week 3

The Secret of High Performance is High Employee Engagement

Week 4

Growth is Much More Than a Strategy—It Requires a System

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GROW TO GREATNESS: SMART GROWTH FOR PRIVATE BUSINESSES, PART II

Frequently Asked Questions

