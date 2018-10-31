This course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, focuses on the common human resource ("people") challenges faced by existing private businesses when they attempt to grow substantially. PART 1 OF THE GROW TO GREATNESS COURSE IS NOT A PREREQUISITE FOR TAKING THIS COURSE.
About this Course
What you will learn
Different types of costs and how they are represented graphically
Cost-volume-profit analyses to answer questions around breaking even and generating profit
How to calculate and allocate overhead rates within both traditional and activity-based cost allocation systems
How to distinguish costs and benefits that are relevant from those that are irrelevant for a given management decision
Skills you will gain
- Planning
- Entrepreneurship
- Business Intelligence
- Innovation
- Strategic Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
Start here!
The Entrepreneur Must Grow Too!
This week will look at the role of the entrepreneur in growing a business. The required reading is Edward D. Hess, “Barbara Lynch Gruppo: An Entrepreneurial Journey,” Case Study. There are two optional readings “Global Medical Imaging, LLC” and “Growth is the Dynamic Confluence of Strategy” in this module also.
The Secret of High Performance is High Employee Engagement
The required reading for this module is “Trilogy Health Services, LLC: Building a Great Service Company” by Gosia Glinkska and Edward D. Hess. There is an optional reading also: “Leaders Bank: Creating A Great Place To Work” Case Study.
Growth is Much More Than a Strategy—It Requires a System
The required reading is Edward D. Hess, “Room & Board” Case Study. The second required reading is “Growth Is Much More Than Just A Strategy: It’s A System.”
Reviews
- 5 stars84.48%
- 4 stars12.06%
- 3 stars2.58%
- 2 stars0.43%
- 1 star0.43%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GROW TO GREATNESS: SMART GROWTH FOR PRIVATE BUSINESSES, PART II
Very insightful on mannerism that impact our business growth or lack thereof.
It was really useful. Many information are seen over here ...
Very Nice, thank you the promoter nice to have you
This course was extremely helpful as I was growing my business.
