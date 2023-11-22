Capitals Coalition
Valorar naturaleza y personas para fundamentar decisiones
Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Why it is important to include nature, people and society in business decision-making

  • How businesses impact and depend on natural, human and social capital and how that translates into risks and opportunities.

  • How to get started with a capitals assessment.

  • The course helps you to understand how to drive change at the organizational level and teaches you what you can do to make a difference as individual

Details to know

Assessments

25 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

10 videos12 readings3 quizzes

13 videos8 readings4 quizzes

11 videos8 readings8 quizzes

14 videos17 readings10 quizzes

Instructors

