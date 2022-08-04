Learner Reviews & Feedback for Vertex Forecasting and Time Series in Practice by Google Cloud
About the Course
This course is an introduction to building forecasting solutions with Google Cloud. You start with sequence models and time series foundations. You then walk through an end-to-end workflow: from data preparation to model development and deployment with Vertex AI. Finally, you learn the lessons and tips from a retail use case and apply the knowledge by building your own forecasting models....