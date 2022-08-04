This course is an introduction to building forecasting solutions with Google Cloud. You start with sequence models and time series foundations. You then walk through an end-to-end workflow: from data preparation to model development and deployment with Vertex AI. Finally, you learn the lessons and tips from a retail use case and apply the knowledge by building your own forecasting models.
Vertex Forecasting and Time Series in PracticeGoogle Cloud
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the key concepts and the applications of a sequence model, time series, and forecasting.
Identify the options to develop a forecasting model on Google Cloud.
Describe the end-to-end workflow to develop a forecasting model by using Vertex AI.
Build a forecasting solution from end-to-end using a retail dataset.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
Time series and forecasting fundamentals
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Forecasting options on Google Cloud
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Data preparation
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Model training
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Model evaluation
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Model deployment
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Model monitoring
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Vertex forecasting in retail
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Summary
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
