What you will learn

  • Understand the key concepts and the applications of a sequence model, time series, and forecasting.

  • Identify the options to develop a forecasting model on Google Cloud.

  • Describe the end-to-end workflow to develop a forecasting model by using Vertex AI.

  • Build a forecasting solution from end-to-end using a retail dataset.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Time series and forecasting fundamentals

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Forecasting options on Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Data preparation

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Model training

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Model evaluation

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Model deployment

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Model monitoring

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Vertex forecasting in retail

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Summary

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading

