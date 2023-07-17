Google Cloud
Introduction to Data Analytics on Google Cloud
Google Cloud

Introduction to Data Analytics on Google Cloud

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the data analytics workflow on Google Cloud and summarize the different types of analytics.

  • Identify Google Cloud data analytics products and describe how each is used to work with data.

  • Describe data sources, data structures, and data storage options in Google Cloud.

  • Use BigQuery, Looker, and Looker Studio to answer data questions and influence business decisions.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This section welcomes learners to the Introduction to Data Analytics on Google Cloud course. In addition, this section introduces learners to the topics, concepts, and objectives of the course.

What's included

1 video

In this module, you receive a high-level introduction to a typical Google Cloud data analytics workflow, including what data sources and storage options are available, and examples of what types of data are best suited for data analysis versus machine learning training data.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

In this module, you receive a high-level introduction to BigQuery and its solution architecture, and use common SQL commands to locate specific data in BigQuery to answer a data-driven question.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

In this module you learn the fundamentals of data exploration and visualization in Looker. In addition, you learn how to share data from Looker and Looker Studio.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz2 app items

This module reviews the topics covered in the course and provides resources for further learning.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions