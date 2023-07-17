In this beginner-level course, you will learn about the Data Analytics workflow on Google Cloud and the tools you can use to explore, analyze, and visualize data and share your findings with stakeholders. Using a case study along with hands-on labs, lectures, and quizzes/demos, the course will demonstrate how to go from raw datasets to clean data to impactful visualizations and dashboards. Whether you already work with data and want to learn how to be successful on Google Cloud, or you’re looking to progress in your career, this course will help you get started. Almost anyone who performs or uses data analysis in their work can benefit from this course.
Introduction to Data Analytics on Google Cloud
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Describe the data analytics workflow on Google Cloud and summarize the different types of analytics.
Identify Google Cloud data analytics products and describe how each is used to work with data.
Describe data sources, data structures, and data storage options in Google Cloud.
Use BigQuery, Looker, and Looker Studio to answer data questions and influence business decisions.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
3 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This section welcomes learners to the Introduction to Data Analytics on Google Cloud course. In addition, this section introduces learners to the topics, concepts, and objectives of the course.
What's included
1 video
In this module, you receive a high-level introduction to a typical Google Cloud data analytics workflow, including what data sources and storage options are available, and examples of what types of data are best suited for data analysis versus machine learning training data.
What's included
4 videos1 quiz
In this module, you receive a high-level introduction to BigQuery and its solution architecture, and use common SQL commands to locate specific data in BigQuery to answer a data-driven question.
What's included
7 videos1 quiz1 app item
In this module you learn the fundamentals of data exploration and visualization in Looker. In addition, you learn how to share data from Looker and Looker Studio.
What's included
7 videos1 quiz2 app items
This module reviews the topics covered in the course and provides resources for further learning.
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.