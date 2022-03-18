Learner Reviews & Feedback for Visual Basic Programming: Inheritance and Polymorphism by LearnQuest
This course is the third course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the four main concepts in programming: Advanced String Operations and Dates, Modeling Classes, Development of Classes and Collections. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson. Learners will need to have a local machine with any one of the following operating systems; Windows 7 SP1 or higher, macOS 10.1.13 or higher, or almost any version of Linux from the last several years. The learner will either need to download the free community edition of Visual Studio or the open source .NET Core installation....
By Dingane M
Mar 18, 2022
This course is good. I've learnt principles of programming in VB.NET. Thank you.