Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Visual Basic Programming by LearnQuest
4.6
stars
14 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
This course is the second course in a series that aims to prepare you for a role working as a programmer. In this course, you will be introduced to the five main concepts in procedural programming: user input, console output, variable declaration and assignment, decision branching and iteration. Labs will allow the students to apply the material in the lectures in simple computer programs designed to re-enforce the material in the lesson. Learners will need to have a local machine with any one of the following operating systems; Windows 7 SP1 or higher, macOS 10.1.13 or higher, or almost any version of Linux from the last several years. The learner will either need to download the free community edition of Visual Studio or the open source .NET Core installation. We will walk you through the process of getting your local environment set up as part of the course....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Introduction to Visual Basic Programming
By Joachim C K
•
Jun 21, 2021
Compact and good!
By James F
•
Jun 7, 2021
Some of the answers to quizes are incorrect.
By Dingane M
•
Jan 7, 2022
This is interesting. Thank you
By Hichem D
•
Apr 22, 2022
It was a great introuction to VB for begineers, a little knowledge of another proframming language will make it much easier for the learner.