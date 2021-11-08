Chevron Left
Back to AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists

Learner Reviews & Feedback for AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists by University of Pennsylvania

4.7
stars
40 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will go in-depth to discover how Machine Learning is used to handle and interpret Big Data. You will get a detailed look at the various ways and methods to create algorithms to incorporate into your business with such tools as Teachable Machine and TensorFlow. You will also learn different ML methods, Deep Learning, as well as the limitations but also how to drive accuracy and use the best training data for your algorithms. You will then explore GANs and VAEs, using your newfound knowledge to engage with AutoML to help you start building algorithms that work to suit your needs. You will also see exclusive interviews with industry leaders, who manage Big Data for companies such as McDonald's and Visa. By the end of this course, you will have learned different ways to code, including how to use no-code tools, understand Deep Learning, how to measure and review errors in your algorithms, and how to use Big Data to not only maintain customer privacy but also how to use this data to develop different strategies that will drive your business....

Top reviews

KH

Feb 14, 2022

Excellent information and presentation. The only drawback in being so thought provoking, the format does not allow for active convesations in expanding understanding or ideas.

TS

Mar 10, 2022

Helping me to clear doubts and i feel like getting required information. Thank you Coursera and Professinal Team.

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for AI Fundamentals for Non-Data Scientists

By Ruthanne S

Nov 8, 2021

If you are familiar with high--level AI concepts and want a bit more detail to understand the application and the operations of machine learning, this is a great course.

The concepts build nicely from start to finish, the professors did an excellent job of explaining the material and the slides were a great visual supplement. This should all be basic blocking and tackling when teaching - but it's not.

I've taken other courses offered by higher education institutions and the "teaching" tends to be just a compilation of different reading exercises and random video interviews or discussions with professors - the material may have been interesting and informative, but it wasn't oriented to teaching.

With this course, I didn't have to work hard to grasp the basic concepts and instead had brain space to think more deeply about what I was hearing.

By Kevin H

Feb 15, 2022

E​xcellent information and presentation. The only drawback in being so thought provoking, the format does not allow for active convesations in expanding understanding or ideas.

By Tanmay S

Mar 11, 2022

Helping me to clear doubts and i feel like getting required information. Thank you Coursera and Professinal Team.

By Bert F

Oct 22, 2021

Excellent introduction to the basic concepts of using AI and Machine Learning in a business context.

By muralidharan s

Jan 21, 2022

Very interesting course and well presented

By tech m a

Mar 21, 2022

It was simply informative and practical

By minho j

Feb 25, 2022

very informative lecture

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder