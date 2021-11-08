KH
Feb 14, 2022
Excellent information and presentation. The only drawback in being so thought provoking, the format does not allow for active convesations in expanding understanding or ideas.
TS
Mar 10, 2022
Helping me to clear doubts and i feel like getting required information. Thank you Coursera and Professinal Team.
By Ruthanne S•
Nov 8, 2021
If you are familiar with high--level AI concepts and want a bit more detail to understand the application and the operations of machine learning, this is a great course.
The concepts build nicely from start to finish, the professors did an excellent job of explaining the material and the slides were a great visual supplement. This should all be basic blocking and tackling when teaching - but it's not.
I've taken other courses offered by higher education institutions and the "teaching" tends to be just a compilation of different reading exercises and random video interviews or discussions with professors - the material may have been interesting and informative, but it wasn't oriented to teaching.
With this course, I didn't have to work hard to grasp the basic concepts and instead had brain space to think more deeply about what I was hearing.
By Kevin H•
Feb 15, 2022
Excellent information and presentation. The only drawback in being so thought provoking, the format does not allow for active convesations in expanding understanding or ideas.
By Tanmay S•
Mar 11, 2022
Helping me to clear doubts and i feel like getting required information. Thank you Coursera and Professinal Team.
By Bert F•
Oct 22, 2021
Excellent introduction to the basic concepts of using AI and Machine Learning in a business context.
By muralidharan s•
Jan 21, 2022
Very interesting course and well presented
By tech m a•
Mar 21, 2022
It was simply informative and practical
By minho j•
Feb 25, 2022
very informative lecture