WT
Dec 28, 2016
Wonderful Course, I love it;\n\nProfessional Teachers, I like them;\n\ni will keep learning!my next course is Corporate finance, hope i could pass and be certified.\n\nBest Regards\n\nSophia
CL
Aug 19, 2018
It is a very useful course that provides me much information about Marketing, which helps me comprehend the field of market and management.
By Cindy L•
Aug 20, 2018
It is a very useful course that provides me much information about Marketing, which helps me comprehend the field of market and management.
By 刘思妤•
Jul 28, 2017
课程非常好，例子很生动易懂，适合零基础的学生。但是中文版的翻译很糟糕，时间轴有很严重的问题。
By 齐媛•
Oct 30, 2017
案例生动、浅显易懂，但是翻译有问题
By Wang T•
Dec 28, 2016
Wonderful Course, I love it;
Professional Teachers, I like them;
i will keep learning!my next course is Corporate finance, hope i could pass and be certified.
Best Regards
Sophia
By 刘峰•
Dec 31, 2018
The knowledge and skills taught in the course are particularly operational. And it's very easy to understand and practice.
By Claire•
Jun 10, 2018
Very comprehensive and inspiring course. Gives you the basic framework of thinking about branding and marketing.
By Lin Y•
Aug 28, 2016
It is Great Course. I got I expected and also what I did not expect but important.
By ZHANG Q•
Mar 6, 2019
Very impressive! I'll try to combine the theory and the work in the future!
By 黄书健•
Mar 7, 2017
能否修改标题中的中文版括号格式，左右格式不统一 (中文版） 左侧为英文格式下的括号，右侧为中文格式下的括号
By Linqi L•
Apr 26, 2018
Acquired so much knowledge that can use in my career.
By 张兴家•
Nov 13, 2019
非常感谢这个平台， 对于不了解这门学科的学生来讲， 课程是非常生动易懂的， 让我更加对市场营销感兴趣。
By 谢东升•
Mar 1, 2020
非常好，对市场营销又再次体系化回顾。另外非常喜欢 Coursera 的中文课。
By Hsu C C•
Dec 8, 2020
Its great chance to learn marketing!
By Li S•
Jun 30, 2017
挺好的课程，重温市场营销关联知识，对之前国内本科时期的专业课有很好的补充
By Steffi L•
Jul 10, 2017
唯一的缺點是中文字幕翻得太差，看中文的幫助不大，建議直接看英文字幕。
By 朱丹丹•
Nov 11, 2018
由浅及深，全面而专业的授予了市场营销的相关知识，极具现实指导意义。
By SUMMER L•
May 24, 2016
Learned a lot by this course!
By zhufujun•
Jun 11, 2020
非常好的课程，让我全面认识了市场营销的方式及方法
By Ma Y•
Jul 31, 2016
好好记笔记 写ppt都用得上[doge]
By caoyan•
Oct 31, 2017
非常好，我还会继续学习相关课程
By nanke•
Dec 4, 2016
商业的基础。偏向于网络商业化
By 齐睿•
Jun 13, 2017
非常不错的课程，值得一看。
By PearJam•
Nov 28, 2017
学有所获，老师讲得也很好
By SUNXU•
Sep 6, 2019
brilliant
By LIYUE•
Sep 27, 2019
Helpful