Learner Reviews & Feedback for 市场营销概论 (中文版） by University of Pennsylvania

4.8
stars
224 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

通过探究客户决策根源，学习市场营销基础知识。主要课题包括品牌塑造战略（例如，品牌定位、品牌传播）、客户中心化市场营销战略，以及新市场开拓（例如，渠道战略、市场营销规划）。成功完成本课程后，您可以运用所学技能处理现实商务挑战，这也是沃顿商学院商务基础专项课程的组成部分。...

Top reviews

WT

Dec 28, 2016

Wonderful Course, I love it;\n\nProfessional Teachers, I like them;\n\ni will keep learning!my next course is Corporate finance, hope i could pass and be certified.\n\nBest Regards\n\nSophia

CL

Aug 19, 2018

It is a very useful course that provides me much information about Marketing, which helps me comprehend the field of market and management.

By 刘思妤

Jul 28, 2017

课程非常好，例子很生动易懂，适合零基础的学生。但是中文版的翻译很糟糕，时间轴有很严重的问题。

By 齐媛

Oct 30, 2017

案例生动、浅显易懂，但是翻译有问题

By 刘峰

Dec 31, 2018

The knowledge and skills taught in the course are particularly operational. And it's very easy to understand and practice.

By Claire

Jun 10, 2018

Very comprehensive and inspiring course. Gives you the basic framework of thinking about branding and marketing.

By Lin Y

Aug 28, 2016

It is Great Course. I got I expected and also what I did not expect but important.

By ZHANG Q

Mar 6, 2019

Very impressive! I'll try to combine the theory and the work in the future!

By 黄书健

Mar 7, 2017

能否修改标题中的中文版括号格式，左右格式不统一 (中文版） 左侧为英文格式下的括号，右侧为中文格式下的括号

By Linqi L

Apr 26, 2018

Acquired so much knowledge that can use in my career.

By 张兴家

Nov 13, 2019

非常感谢这个平台， 对于不了解这门学科的学生来讲， 课程是非常生动易懂的， 让我更加对市场营销感兴趣。

By 谢东升

Mar 1, 2020

非常好，对市场营销又再次体系化回顾。另外非常喜欢 Coursera 的中文课。

By Hsu C C

Dec 8, 2020

Its great chance to learn marketing!

By Li S

Jun 30, 2017

挺好的课程，重温市场营销关联知识，对之前国内本科时期的专业课有很好的补充

By Steffi L

Jul 10, 2017

唯一的缺點是中文字幕翻得太差，看中文的幫助不大，建議直接看英文字幕。

By 朱丹丹

Nov 11, 2018

由浅及深，全面而专业的授予了市场营销的相关知识，极具现实指导意义。

By SUMMER L

May 24, 2016

Learned a lot by this course!

By zhufujun

Jun 11, 2020

非常好的课程，让我全面认识了市场营销的方式及方法

By Ma Y

Jul 31, 2016

好好记笔记 写ppt都用得上[doge]

By caoyan

Oct 31, 2017

非常好，我还会继续学习相关课程

By nanke

Dec 4, 2016

商业的基础。偏向于网络商业化

By 齐睿

Jun 13, 2017

非常不错的课程，值得一看。

By PearJam

Nov 28, 2017

学有所获，老师讲得也很好

By SUNXU

Sep 6, 2019

brilliant

By LIYUE

Sep 27, 2019

Helpful

