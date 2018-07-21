Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health Care Innovation by University of Pennsylvania

About the Course

In this course, you’ll learn the foundational economic theories behind health care innovation and how to optimize your own health care practice or organization. Designed to help you gain a practical understanding of the theoretical frameworks of behavioral economics and operations management in the health care setting, this course will help you apply these frameworks to assess health care practices and apply innovation while managing risk. You’ll also explore the best practices for evaluating one’s innovative practices, using real-life examples of success to see the concepts in action. By the end of this course, you’ll have honed your skills in optimizing health care operations, and be able to develop the right set of evaluations and questions to achieve best innovative practices within your organization....

Top reviews

KM

May 11, 2020

Very good examples of innovative solutions to health care and highlighting behavioral economics in the last part gives us an overview of possible solutions to policy making.

AK

Jul 20, 2018

The best course on Healthcare Management ever!!! Kudos to Penn Med Wharton Online team for putting together such an amazing course!!!

By Amusan M K

Jul 21, 2018

By Julie S

Jan 21, 2021

Very knowledgeable and interesting sessions presented by instructors who are clear and give good examples.

By Ekass S

Jun 5, 2020

this was a great course which consisted of both economics as well as health which made it more interesting

By Pierre M

Dec 15, 2020

Great course for understanding behavioral economics!

By Celine G

Nov 3, 2019

behavioural economics part was great, module 2 was not so great

By Padmanabhan S

Jul 4, 2020

The Course on Behavioral Economics was very helpful in understanding methodology adopted in understanding Human behavior in formulating policies in benefit of society at large. classic examples have been given with illustration to understand the importance of Behavioral Economics in various Health related issues. The course has also highlighted on countries like U.S, UK, Australia and Singapore who have studied and experimented to formulate policies for the benefit of society.

By Teresa A

Jul 2, 2020

This course has been truly enlightening. The methodology allows the adaptation to a busy, committed professional life, that for me happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. All 4 weeks courses were innovators and visionaries. I would like to underline the Behavioral Economics that for me was a new and very exciting area with important and useful application.

By Alia M

May 9, 2020

I really enjoyed the expertise of the professors and lecturers of this course. I did not entirely know what health care innovation entailed before I signed up for the course, but I can say I have learned a lot after completing it. Thank you University of Pennsylvania and Coursera for providing this in an online capacity!

By Jacques C

Feb 10, 2020

I really enjoyed every part of every course within this specialisation. It was extremely beneficial and informative, and I feel like it will be a great primer/supplement to my further studies. Thank you to all the professors of this course for taking your time to create such a valuable resource. Cheers.

By Joseph P S

Jun 3, 2019

All the instructors were presented compelling evidence and information to help me understand how and why healthcare innovation is so vitally important. I will take what I have learned in this course with me for my entire career. Thank you to Penn!

By Kevin M

May 12, 2020

By Samma A

Apr 30, 2020

as a physician it helped a lot to understand human behaviors with health choices . it was a great course

By claudio d S

Jul 15, 2020

Great Course that provided me a lot of good insights. Thumbs up!

By Rafael H

Feb 12, 2019

Excellent, wishing to find more courses like this one.

By Christian P P M P

Mar 3, 2019

Very well presented and high impact points

By George F

May 26, 2020

Very Informative; I really enjoyed it!

By Amy L S

Jan 9, 2020

great foundational course

By Konstantinos F

Mar 16, 2020

Great course!

By Nhat Q L

Jul 9, 2019

Great Course!

By Ilsung O

Jun 16, 2020

It was fun~

By Akshay S S

Oct 18, 2019

thanks

By Elizabeth A

Jun 10, 2020

Weeks 1 and 3 were really interesting and the instructors were very informative. For the other 2 weeks, the topics and instructors were not as interesting. But overall was a pretty informative course.

By Martha R

Oct 8, 2019

Very interesting information. However, it could be great to have a forum, or some kind of interactive activity in the middle of videos. Sometimes the explanations seem to be too plain.

By Robert H

Nov 7, 2019

I found the course helpful overall, I found the 3rd module to be the most difficult and hard to follow and felt there was a lot of information without real world examples.

By Didier D , M M

Apr 30, 2020

overall very insightful course. I loved the operations management part of the course.

