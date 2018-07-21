KM
May 11, 2020
Very good examples of innovative solutions to health care and highlighting behavioral economics in the last part gives us an overview of possible solutions to policy making.
Jul 20, 2018
The best course on Healthcare Management ever!!! Kudos to Penn Med Wharton Online team for putting together such an amazing course!!!
By Amusan M K•
Jul 21, 2018
By Julie S•
Jan 21, 2021
Very knowledgeable and interesting sessions presented by instructors who are clear and give good examples.
By Ekass S•
Jun 5, 2020
this was a great course which consisted of both economics as well as health which made it more interesting
By Pierre M•
Dec 15, 2020
Great course for understanding behavioral economics!
By Celine G•
Nov 3, 2019
behavioural economics part was great, module 2 was not so great
By Padmanabhan S•
Jul 4, 2020
The Course on Behavioral Economics was very helpful in understanding methodology adopted in understanding Human behavior in formulating policies in benefit of society at large. classic examples have been given with illustration to understand the importance of Behavioral Economics in various Health related issues. The course has also highlighted on countries like U.S, UK, Australia and Singapore who have studied and experimented to formulate policies for the benefit of society.
By Teresa A•
Jul 2, 2020
This course has been truly enlightening. The methodology allows the adaptation to a busy, committed professional life, that for me happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. All 4 weeks courses were innovators and visionaries. I would like to underline the Behavioral Economics that for me was a new and very exciting area with important and useful application.
By Alia M•
May 9, 2020
I really enjoyed the expertise of the professors and lecturers of this course. I did not entirely know what health care innovation entailed before I signed up for the course, but I can say I have learned a lot after completing it. Thank you University of Pennsylvania and Coursera for providing this in an online capacity!
By Jacques C•
Feb 10, 2020
I really enjoyed every part of every course within this specialisation. It was extremely beneficial and informative, and I feel like it will be a great primer/supplement to my further studies. Thank you to all the professors of this course for taking your time to create such a valuable resource. Cheers.
By Joseph P S•
Jun 3, 2019
All the instructors were presented compelling evidence and information to help me understand how and why healthcare innovation is so vitally important. I will take what I have learned in this course with me for my entire career. Thank you to Penn!
By Kevin M•
May 12, 2020
By Samma A•
Apr 30, 2020
as a physician it helped a lot to understand human behaviors with health choices . it was a great course
By claudio d S•
Jul 15, 2020
Great Course that provided me a lot of good insights. Thumbs up!
By Rafael H•
Feb 12, 2019
Excellent, wishing to find more courses like this one.
By Christian P P M P•
Mar 3, 2019
Very well presented and high impact points
By George F•
May 26, 2020
Very Informative; I really enjoyed it!
By Amy L S•
Jan 9, 2020
great foundational course
By Konstantinos F•
Mar 16, 2020
Great course!
By Nhat Q L•
Jul 9, 2019
Great Course!
By Ilsung O•
Jun 16, 2020
It was fun~
By Akshay S S•
Oct 18, 2019
thanks
By Elizabeth A•
Jun 10, 2020
Weeks 1 and 3 were really interesting and the instructors were very informative. For the other 2 weeks, the topics and instructors were not as interesting. But overall was a pretty informative course.
By Martha R•
Oct 8, 2019
Very interesting information. However, it could be great to have a forum, or some kind of interactive activity in the middle of videos. Sometimes the explanations seem to be too plain.
By Robert H•
Nov 7, 2019
I found the course helpful overall, I found the 3rd module to be the most difficult and hard to follow and felt there was a lot of information without real world examples.
By Didier D , M M•
Apr 30, 2020
overall very insightful course. I loved the operations management part of the course.