The central question of this course: “why study wood?” If “why study wood” is the question, one answer would be that it is the only raw material available to us that is truly renewable in human life span terms. Wood is as important to society today as it ever was, despite the development of many man-made substitute materials, changing resource availability, and the changing needs of society. Some items on the list of wood products stay the same (lumber, plywood and veneer for building construction, furniture, shipping pallets & crates and other containers & packaging materials, railroad ties, utility poles, chemical feed stocks, etc), but the list also keeps changing to meet new needs and challenges as the resource changes.
West Virginia University
Founded in 1867, West Virginia University is moving toward a global destiny. World-class faculty are exploring everything from pulsars to nanoscale technology. Rated as the #2 public university at which to do research and a top-20 best place to work in academia, WVU is collaborating with international academic and research partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome and Global Use
Basic Wood Science
Wood Products
Wood and the Environment
It was very much interesting while listening lecturers.and observing wood science applications in manufacturing different wood based products .this was the best platform to learn new things
I am glad that I took this informative course. This course is useful to each and every people irrespective of their academic background and interests. It is good course regarding wood and its uses.
Short, sweet, simple, and concise while at the same time presenting a decent summary of key factors affecting wood use and harvest as it pertains to construction.
Fun and interesting course for anyone who deals with lumber or wood products. it really piqued my interest in the wood industry and makes me want to learn more. Thanks.
