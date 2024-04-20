Workday
Workday Basics Series
Workday

Workday Basics Series

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

9,602 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Workday Education

Instructor: Workday Education

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(66 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Workday terminology and navigation to jumpstart a new career with industry leading technology.

  • Business process and configurable security frameworks and how they empower companies to stay agile and meet an organization's changing needs.

  • The Workday update process and how customers deploy Workday continuous innovation.  

  • How business users improve operational efficiency with Workday.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

20 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

Workday Basics is your entry point to a rewarding career using Workday technology. In this course, you will learn why companies choose Workday. You will also gain an understanding of the foundational frameworks that allow Workday to uniquely support organizations and their goals.

What's included

38 videos14 readings12 assignments

Welcome to Workday Beyond Basics! Workday Basics served as your entry point to Workday. Beyond Basics is the next step in your journey. In this course, you will dive deeper into the Workday framework, review additional Workday products and features, and explore real world business cases that showcase Workday in action.

What's included

24 videos29 readings8 assignments

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (18 ratings)
Workday Education
Workday
1 Course9,602 learners

Offered by

Workday

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 66

4.7

66 reviews

  • 5 stars

    80.59%

  • 4 stars

    10.44%

  • 3 stars

    2.98%

  • 2 stars

    1.49%

  • 1 star

    4.47%

HA
4

Reviewed on Apr 19, 2024

AY
5

Reviewed on Feb 16, 2024

PA
5

Reviewed on Feb 2, 2024

