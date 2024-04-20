The Workday Basics Series is an introduction to the Workday platform, priming you for a career with Workday technology. You’ll learn about the core functionalities of Workday and the foundational frameworks that allow Workday to support some of the largest organizations in the world.
What you'll learn
Workday terminology and navigation to jumpstart a new career with industry leading technology.
Business process and configurable security frameworks and how they empower companies to stay agile and meet an organization's changing needs.
The Workday update process and how customers deploy Workday continuous innovation.
How business users improve operational efficiency with Workday.
There are 2 modules in this course
Workday Basics is your entry point to a rewarding career using Workday technology. In this course, you will learn why companies choose Workday. You will also gain an understanding of the foundational frameworks that allow Workday to uniquely support organizations and their goals.
38 videos14 readings12 assignments
Welcome to Workday Beyond Basics! Workday Basics served as your entry point to Workday. Beyond Basics is the next step in your journey. In this course, you will dive deeper into the Workday framework, review additional Workday products and features, and explore real world business cases that showcase Workday in action.
24 videos29 readings8 assignments
