LJ
Apr 3, 2020
English speeches plays an important role in the workplace, I've acquired the necessary skills for an attractive speeches, this help a lot in my work. Thanks teacher for developing such a good lesson.
WX
Sep 17, 2018
I have only checked the first vedio after registration and I feel it's very useful info to me.
By Andriy S•
Apr 25, 2019
Great course and Hongyan is a perfect lector. All information good structured with valuable examples. Most part of course in international English - with a minor sentence in Chinese. One con - had to wait to check my submissions.
By Fausto G•
Jan 25, 2016
In this course I have learned more than I learned in my regular English Courses. Excellent.
By Dan Z•
Oct 27, 2017
thumbup for this great course and instructor. Thank you!
By Yanqiang W•
Sep 24, 2016
That's an amazing course for us Chinese students to improve English speaking skills. It's not only about pronunciation and intonation, but also teach us how to use global perspective.
By weng x•
Sep 18, 2018
I have only checked the first vedio after registration and I feel it's very useful info to me.
By 钟秋晨•
Apr 10, 2016
北大的课程在coursera上算得上比较多啦，虽然现在坚持在学英文，但是发现还是没有在学校时那么纯粹，时间也安排不过来，希望老师的在线课程能发掘我更多的学习潜力。
By Xd_ChaoNengLi•
Oct 18, 2017
Perfect Iike the teaching style of hongjiang
By Li J•
Apr 3, 2020
English speeches plays an important role in the workplace, I've acquired the necessary skills for an attractive speeches, this help a lot in my work. Thanks teacher for developing such a good lesson.
By José O•
Dec 22, 2015
I took the course, and I learned how to use many tools for presentations and speeches. I strongly recommend the course to everyone who wants to improve their skills and capacities.
By Leidy A R M•
May 4, 2020
It's amazing course, although it will be better, if he speaks only in English or use English subtitles when he explains in Chinese.
By ALEJANDRA Z M•
Jan 3, 2021
Great course, but is special for chinesse people.
By 郭冰•
Mar 10, 2017
It is a great course!
By Cynthia Y•
Dec 7, 2015
老师讲解生动幽默，内容很实用！
By HIT2019fall06XQE•
Dec 25, 2019
It is perfect!
By 于灵灵•
Jun 28, 2016
老师的个人经历使课堂更有趣味
By 罗梦雪•
Jun 8, 2016
教授讲的很不错，获益匪浅
By 费宏斌•
May 8, 2021
Wonderful !
By lulu•
Aug 30, 2018
很有帮助，不只是演讲。
By 毛永强•
Oct 25, 2015
very good !
By 杜宇卓•
Oct 8, 2016
fantastic
By liangronghui•
Jan 12, 2016
老师好棒
By CHEN•
Dec 6, 2015
很实用。
By 蒋逸•
Jan 11, 2016
非常棒
By HIT2019fall06XXC•
Jan 4, 2020
h
By Jason M•
Dec 21, 2015
It's a good lecture! I learned a lot skills from it. If it could be a litter bit shorter, I will feel more comfor