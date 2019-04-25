Chevron Left
Back to Essentials for English Speeches and Presentations 英语演讲与演示

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Essentials for English Speeches and Presentations 英语演讲与演示 by Peking University

4.6
stars
137 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

Students must learn essential knowledge and skills to deliver an impressive English speech or presentation for academic purposes, job hunting, and business occasions. Global perspectives and inter-cultural communication skills are taught here to facilitate most Chinese English learners. 学习在学术交流、求职、海外留学与商务场景下进行英文演讲与演示所必备的知识与技能，强化中国学生的全球化视角与跨文化沟通技巧。...

Top reviews

LJ

Apr 3, 2020

English speeches plays an important role in the workplace, I've acquired the necessary skills for an attractive speeches, this help a lot in my work. Thanks teacher for developing such a good lesson.

WX

Sep 17, 2018

I have only checked the first vedio after registration and I feel it's very useful info to me.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Essentials for English Speeches and Presentations 英语演讲与演示

By Andriy S

Apr 25, 2019

Great course and Hongyan is a perfect lector. All information good structured with valuable examples. Most part of course in international English - with a minor sentence in Chinese. One con - had to wait to check my submissions.

By Fausto G

Jan 25, 2016

In this course I have learned more than I learned in my regular English Courses. Excellent.

By Dan Z

Oct 27, 2017

thumbup for this great course and instructor. Thank you!

By Yanqiang W

Sep 24, 2016

That's an amazing course for us Chinese students to improve English speaking skills. It's not only about pronunciation and intonation, but also teach us how to use global perspective.

By weng x

Sep 18, 2018

I have only checked the first vedio after registration and I feel it's very useful info to me.

By 钟秋晨

Apr 10, 2016

北大的课程在coursera上算得上比较多啦，虽然现在坚持在学英文，但是发现还是没有在学校时那么纯粹，时间也安排不过来，希望老师的在线课程能发掘我更多的学习潜力。

By Xd_ChaoNengLi

Oct 18, 2017

Perfect Iike the teaching style of hongjiang

By Li J

Apr 3, 2020

English speeches plays an important role in the workplace, I've acquired the necessary skills for an attractive speeches, this help a lot in my work. Thanks teacher for developing such a good lesson.

By José O

Dec 22, 2015

I took the course, and I learned how to use many tools for presentations and speeches. I strongly recommend the course to everyone who wants to improve their skills and capacities.

By Leidy A R M

May 4, 2020

It's amazing course, although it will be better, if he speaks only in English or use English subtitles when he explains in Chinese.

By ALEJANDRA Z M

Jan 3, 2021

Great course, but is special for chinesse people.

By 郭冰

Mar 10, 2017

It is a great course!

By Cynthia Y

Dec 7, 2015

老师讲解生动幽默，内容很实用！

By HIT2019fall06XQE

Dec 25, 2019

It is perfect!

By 于灵灵

Jun 28, 2016

老师的个人经历使课堂更有趣味

By 罗梦雪

Jun 8, 2016

教授讲的很不错，获益匪浅

By 费宏斌

May 8, 2021

Wonderful !

By lulu

Aug 30, 2018

很有帮助，不只是演讲。

By 毛永强

Oct 25, 2015

very good !

By 杜宇卓

Oct 8, 2016

fantastic

By liangronghui

Jan 12, 2016

老师好棒

By CHEN

Dec 6, 2015

很实用。

By 蒋逸

Jan 11, 2016

非常棒

By HIT2019fall06XXC

Jan 4, 2020

h

By Jason M

Dec 21, 2015

It's a good lecture! I learned a lot skills from it. If it could be a litter bit shorter, I will feel more comfor

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder