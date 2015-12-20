About this Course

4,878 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1. 学习策略 Learning Strategy

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week2. 语音语调 Pronunciation and intonation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week3. 中西文化差异与全球化视角Cultural Differences and Global Perspective

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 136 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week4. 演讲中的语言技能与非语言技Verbal and non-verbal skills

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 96 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIALS FOR ENGLISH SPEECHES AND PRESENTATIONS 英语演讲与演示

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder