About this Course

2,022 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

身体没有不适合运动的疾病

Approx. 16 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

What you will learn

  • 知识传授：以掌握26种瑜伽基础体式、3种主要呼吸法的要领和科学练习的方法与步骤，对瑜伽练习中的常见问题能够客观辨别和分析。

    能力培养：自觉主动练习瑜伽的能力、大众媒体宣传中瑜伽知识真伪的辨别能力。

    情感认知：学会内省，培养自律精神，树立终身锻炼的意识。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

身体没有不适合运动的疾病

Approx. 16 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

第一章

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

第二章

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

第三章

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

第四章

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder