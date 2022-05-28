本课程以上海市精品课程《瑜伽与健康》为基础，以生理学、解剖学和教育学等相关理论为指导，结合在线开放课程的特点进行了针对性的教学设计，不同基础的练习者均能获益。通过学习您将收获到：
About this Course
What you will learn
知识传授：以掌握26种瑜伽基础体式、3种主要呼吸法的要领和科学练习的方法与步骤，对瑜伽练习中的常见问题能够客观辨别和分析。
能力培养：自觉主动练习瑜伽的能力、大众媒体宣传中瑜伽知识真伪的辨别能力。
情感认知：学会内省，培养自律精神，树立终身锻炼的意识。
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
第一章
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min)
1 hour to complete
第二章
1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
1 hour to complete
第三章
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)
1 hour to complete
第四章
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
