IE Business School
MasterTrack® Certificate

Business Essentials MasterTrack® Certificate

Master business essentials across strategy, marketing, and finance, and prepare for career success in managerial roles by earning your Business Essentials MasterTrack Certificate from one of the world’s top business schools.

Loading...

October 2022

Classes start in October 2022. More dates to be announced soon.

4 months

6-8 hours per week.

$3,600 USD

Total cost. Please review the payment options before enrolling.

100% online

+Live session classes.

No application necessary. Enroll from 27 June!

World-class program.

IE Business School has consistently garnered global recognition and earned prestigious awards for its master's programs. In 2022, IE Business School was ranked 1st in the QS Online MBA Rankings for the fifth consecutive year.

Real-world relevance.

The program is optimised for you to build your skills in the most essential and career-relevant business areas, including financial accounting and reporting, marketing, and strategy. In each program module, you will build and test your expertise by completing individual projects, assignments, case discussions, and exercises. This approach helps to ensure that you're developing applied skills directly relevant to the workplace.

100% transferable degree credits.

As a learner in this MasterTrack Certificate program, you are "admission eligible" for corresponding master's programs at IE Business School. If you are accepted into an IE program, your credits will be 100% transferable. Corresponding programs include the top-ranked Global Online MBA and Master in Management programs, the Master in Corporate and Marketing Communication, the Master in Market Research and Consumer Behavior, and more.

IE Business Essentials

Program description

Learn frameworks, processes, and methodologies to build future-ready business strategies and develop expertise in core areas such as financial accounting, market research, and strategic analysis.

Required background

There are no prerequisite requirements for Business Essentials MasterTrack Certificate

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic analysis
  • Decision-making
  • Marketing planning and development
  • Teamwork
  • Agile methodologies
  • Effective communication for leadership
  • Visual design and thinking
  • Career management

Overview

As a student in this program, you’ll benefit from IE’s learning methodology, which emphasizes peer-to-peer interaction and collaboration. At the beginning of each module, you’ll be assigned a work group, and through both asynchronous content and synchronous online sessions, you’ll develop your skills alongside a cohort of fellow future business leaders. Groups will change with each new module, affording you ongoing opportunities to broaden your network.

Students will also have the opportunity to enjoy two synchronous sessions with their professors throughout each module of the MTC, these impactful live sessions will be a chance for first hand learning experience with IE´s faculty. Throughout each module students will also engage in synchronous sessions with their learning facilitators, allowing them to discuss questions, request help with assessments or projects or to discuss any other content related topics. IE´s asynchronous and synchronous methodology really replicates the on campus experience of liquid learning.

By committing eight hours a week for four months, you will earn your Business Essentials MasterTrack Certificate—a credential to put you on an expedited path to study a master’s at IE University and prepare you for career success in managerial roles across a wide range of industries and fields.

5 courses in this 4 month program

Course 1 of 4

Course 2 of 4

Course 3 of 4

Course 4 of 4

People interested in this MasterTrack® Certificate also viewed:

Earn credit towards the IE Business School's top-ranked Global Online MBA and Master in Management programs

As a learner in this MasterTrackCertificate program, you are "admission eligible" for corresponding master's program. If you are accepted into the full program, your credits will be 100% transferable. Corresponding programs include the top-ranked Global Online MBA and Master in Management programs, the Master in Corporate and Marketing Communication, the Master in Market Research and Consumer Behavior, and more.

IE Business School

MasterTrack® Certificate

Business Essentials MasterTrack® Certificate

Business Essentials MasterTrack® Certificate MasterTrack® Certificate can earn credits towards:

IE Business School
Global Online MBA (100% online)

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the Graduate Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a Graduate Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder