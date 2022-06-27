Overview
As a student in this program, you’ll benefit from IE’s learning methodology, which emphasizes peer-to-peer interaction and collaboration. At the beginning of each module, you’ll be assigned a work group, and through both asynchronous content and synchronous online sessions, you’ll develop your skills alongside a cohort of fellow future business leaders. Groups will change with each new module, affording you ongoing opportunities to broaden your network.
Students will also have the opportunity to enjoy two synchronous sessions with their professors throughout each module of the MTC, these impactful live sessions will be a chance for first hand learning experience with IE´s faculty. Throughout each module students will also engage in synchronous sessions with their learning facilitators, allowing them to discuss questions, request help with assessments or projects or to discuss any other content related topics. IE´s asynchronous and synchronous methodology really replicates the on campus experience of liquid learning.
By committing eight hours a week for four months, you will earn your Business Essentials MasterTrack Certificate—a credential to put you on an expedited path to study a master’s at IE University and prepare you for career success in managerial roles across a wide range of industries and fields.