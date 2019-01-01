With expertise in leadership, civil rights, and social justice unique in the world, Morehouse College is committed to helping the nation address inequities and use innovation to solve global challenges. Morehouse is the nation’s top producer of Black men who go on to receive doctorates, the top producer of Rhodes Scholars among HBCUs, and is among U.S. institutions which produced the most Fulbright Scholars in 2019-2020. Morehouse is the only historically Black college dedicated to educating men, with trailblazing alumni including Nobel laureate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Academy Award-winner Spike Lee, and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.