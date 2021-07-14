Chevron Left
Back to 5 Ways to Build a Better LinkedIn Profile

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 5 Ways to Build a Better LinkedIn Profile by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
65 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to complete each section of an existing LinkedIn profile, choose, edit, and resize a photograph to meet LInkedIn ideal requirements, and create a testimonial request template to send to LinkedIn contacts. By the end of this project you will have created a LinkedIn profile optimized for searches and content. A LinkedIn profile can have significant impact on the shaping and building of your digital professional brand. With so much of our professional lives now virtual, personal branding is of great importance. Each task in this project is designed to enhance your LinkedIn profile and help you become confident in navigating each section of your profile. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

YK

Feb 17, 2022

Covers section by section how to fill in your Linkedin profile for maximum Search Engine Optimization. No fluff. Short [30 minutes] and to the point

AR

Jul 13, 2021

Great course. Learned some helpful tips to get my LinkedIn updated.

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for 5 Ways to Build a Better LinkedIn Profile

By Alyssa R

Jul 14, 2021

Great course. Learned some helpful tips to get my LinkedIn updated.

By Abdulaziz Q

Jul 27, 2021

nice and informative

By علي ا ع ا

Jul 25, 2021

very good

By Marie A

Aug 10, 2021

Good as basic. I need more tips on how to improve my profile. But learned a lot from it though

By Yaron K

Feb 18, 2022

Covers section by section how to fill in your Linkedin profile for maximum Search Engine Optimization. No fluff. Short [30 minutes] and to the point

By Ahmed A

Apr 2, 2022

A great course for the beginner with LinkedIn

By ijeoma n

Mar 7, 2022

r​ecommended for rveryone

By Luna z

Sep 15, 2021

thanks its very helpfull

By NIHARIKA K

Jan 10, 2022

really amazing course

By faisal i

Oct 7, 2021

very good course

By Ganesh R G S

Feb 28, 2022

Informative and helpful! Thank you

By Johannes R S

Mar 14, 2022

Simple and straightforward

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder