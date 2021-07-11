Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Access Bioinformatics Databases with Biopython by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
12 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to access, parse, and visualize data from various bioinformatics sequence and structural online databases such as ENTREZ, PDB, KEGG and NCBI using Biopython. You will also interact with various bioinformatics file formats such as FASTA, PDB, GENBANK and XML along with various parsers to read and modify these files using Biopython. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

DW





KK





By Daniel J W

Jul 11, 2021

S​uch a fascinating topic and so well taught! Bravo! I applaud the instructor for his hard work and excellent teaching.

By Khine M K

Jun 30, 2021

G​reat, thanks alot. I really enjoyed the project. I can use and expand my knowledge using this codes on my own.

By Tieliang G

Apr 30, 2022

I​ don't know it's just me or something. But the system is hyper hard to use and the lag is just so huge. It's a good project though. Maybe just because I am not in the US so that I cannot get a good experience.

