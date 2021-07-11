DW
Jul 10, 2021
Such a fascinating topic and so well taught! Bravo! I applaud the instructor for his hard work and excellent teaching.
KK
Jun 29, 2021
Great, thanks alot. I really enjoyed the project. I can use and expand my knowledge using this codes on my own.
By Tieliang G•
Apr 30, 2022
I don't know it's just me or something. But the system is hyper hard to use and the lag is just so huge. It's a good project though. Maybe just because I am not in the US so that I cannot get a good experience.