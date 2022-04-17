Chevron Left
Back to Access an EC2 instance shell from the AWS console

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Access an EC2 instance shell from the AWS console by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
30 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Access an EC2 instance shell from the AWS console Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud is the service you use to create and run virtual machines (VM), also known as instances. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully launch a Linux VM on Amazon EC2 within the AWS Free Tier. You will also connect to the instance that you launch using the AWS management console and then deploy a web application using the AWS management console....
Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Access an EC2 instance shell from the AWS console

By Animesh S

Apr 17, 2022

Great work. Expecting More Like it

By Pris A

Oct 28, 2021

I'm satisfied!

By John A V

Jan 16, 2022

Great, thanks

By Priyadevi

Oct 25, 2021

It is very useful

By saikumar k

Aug 27, 2021

good to learn

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder