Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Commands in Linux by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn advanced commands for the Linux command-line. You'll learn how to grab files, even Web-site, from the internet and download it, how to copy files from drives to drives locally and remotely and how to display, terminate, and troubleshoot programs and processes manually.
This guided project will introduce you to the following commands:
-wget -- Download anything from the Internet or other remote computers;
-rsync -- Synchronise files and directories locally or with a remote machine;
-ps, pstree, top, htop -- Monitor applications and processed running on a PC;
-kill, killall -- force the closing of troublesome applications and processes....