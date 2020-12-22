SC
Jan 14, 2021
Great course. I learned a lot of good SQL programming here. Thank you for teaching and sharing this course. Highly recommend this course to get advanced knowledge of your SQL.
JM
Aug 31, 2020
The tough got going, but I pulled through. This was a good refresher from the course I took at CUNY Lehman College during the Spring in 2019.
By Lia F•
Dec 22, 2020
For course so full of information and new terms and definitions, there were too many errors when the instructor was typing and talking through the lesson. I realize that it is difficult to teach and record w/o error, but this is not something that can't be rife with syntax errors. Fixing any errors made during the lecture by just having a pop-up in the corner of the window doesn't work when we are trying to focus on typing along and we don't know any better if we've made a mistake. And, by then we have already made that erroneous imprint on our learning. I feel as though a lot of the concept was also rushed through. I would have liked to see more explanation of the newly introduced terms.
By Vishwas S•
Jun 20, 2020
Good course to learn advanced sql syntax by doing. Not issues with setup as it is done for you in Rhyme.
By YASH M•
Oct 1, 2020
totally worth it.
the content is very good and informative but the synchronisation of cloud workspace and tutorial was not good .
By Julia K•
Feb 10, 2021
This is 'advanced' in that you're new to SQL and took beginner and intermediate. It seems more a syntax class than learning concepts. Recursive section needs more time. Suggestion would be to cut and paste correct code to the demonstration to avoid re-typing and going back to correct. Listening to a lecture, reading code and a pop-up note in the corner to add in or correct was a challenge in recursive section. Worth the price for concepts if you're new to sql.
By Julian M•
Sep 1, 2020
By Adam C•
Oct 26, 2020
This course was a bit more difficult to follow than the Beginner and the Intermediate courses, it didn't feel as well built as the other two. Some parts were explained in a confusing way, but overall a useful course with a good base to move on the more advanced studies.
By Archit P•
Jun 18, 2020
RCTE could be given more than time and could be taught more properly. Total time can be increased more to accommodate for RCTE.
By Adriana L A•
Jul 30, 2020
Este profesor explica demasiado bien, tiene paciencia, prepara ppts buenos, pone notas para aclarar cosas que quizá se le pasaron en la grabación. No me gusta el que tengamos que ver los videos todo seguido . Avanzado se me hizo un poco más dificil y al final el tiempo en la nube se acabó y solo pude ver los videos , pero no usar MYSQL.
By Adisha K•
Feb 1, 2021
Very good detailed course. The instructor has a very pleasant tone and took it at the right pace. It may be a good idea to include an annotation to ensure that the correct database is defaulted as this could impact on the running of queries for the student.
By ANGELO C D N V•
Aug 16, 2020
Excellent project with a great learning environment. If you have done the other two projects, this one will successfully take you another step into the right direction of managing SQL challenges
By afonso l•
Sep 27, 2020
muito obrigado por este projeto guiado, é muito esclarecedor e direto aos pontos relevantes
By Thorat Y•
Jul 14, 2020
It was easy to understand and well designed for the users to gain the knowledge.
By Smitha V•
Sep 13, 2020
Good course to revise and know which topics we need to learn further
By Ilia S•
Jan 17, 2021
Great project! Procedures, functions and triggers are now clear!
By David O A•
Sep 13, 2020
iit's very important this course to complete basic sql's skills
By David A M C•
Aug 12, 2020
Very fast way of learning powerfull SQL functionality.
By TAHA K•
Jul 20, 2020
good content!! (CTE part needs more explanation tho)
By Sushanth K•
Sep 13, 2020
Very clear explanation and interactive approach.
By Syahrul D•
Jan 20, 2022
Very good, hands on, real easy to understand
By Marco M•
Sep 9, 2021
Great course for Relational DB
By Arturo B•
Jun 30, 2021
Thank you Harrison Kong!!!
By Fadhil C K•
Jul 22, 2020
good course i ilke it!!!
By CONFIAMED S•
May 2, 2022
very interesting
By Ehtesham Q•
Jul 20, 2020
Very Good Course