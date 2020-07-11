Chevron Left
4.5
stars
91 ratings
12 reviews

In this course you will learn to write advanced SQL (Structured Query Language) retrieval queries using SQLiteStudio. Retrieving data from a relational database is one of the primary methods used by application and web developers to display data and populate web pages. Since a database can be made up of a complex combination of relational tables, retrieving that data can be challenging. You can meet those challenges by gaining experience with some of the more advanced SQL coding techniques. Through hands-on practice you will write SQL code to use functions and grouping, sub queries, calculated fields, and conditional expressions. In addition, you will experiment with alternative methods of joining tables for data retrieval. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Yasmin N

Jul 11, 2020

Too easy, and cloud desktop stops working halfway through the course. Apparently this is by design, you only get to open it a limited number of times, even though they don't tell you this before buying!

By ANUBHAV C

Jul 4, 2020

Too easy, it should not have been named advanced sql retrieval. The questions were too easy, the course would be too easy even for a beginner. Nothing in it for the advanced level.

By Adisha K

Feb 2, 2021

Excellent course! I thoroughly enjoyed this course as it was πtched at just the right level of detail. Very good instructor who presented the material at just the right pace and concise instructions throughout.

By Ronald G L

Jun 30, 2020

ayuda demasiado a las personas que necesitan una rapida revisión a SQL para poder crear y entender otros querys mas avanzados

By Stan M

Mar 22, 2021

great course, compact, straight to the point and easy to follow step by step

By artisaxena F

Jul 17, 2020

Awsm course design.

Thanks to the instructor

By THENEBANDLA B

Jun 29, 2020

Awsome course

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Hridoy

Jun 27, 2020

good

By Mohit J

Nov 11, 2020

I expected it to be more complex and advanced.

By Pranjal S

Feb 17, 2021

Didnt cover any major Advanced SQL concepts. Loved the interactive session to practice as we go.

