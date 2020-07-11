By Yasmin N•
Jul 11, 2020
Too easy, and cloud desktop stops working halfway through the course. Apparently this is by design, you only get to open it a limited number of times, even though they don't tell you this before buying!
By ANUBHAV C•
Jul 4, 2020
Too easy, it should not have been named advanced sql retrieval. The questions were too easy, the course would be too easy even for a beginner. Nothing in it for the advanced level.
By Adisha K•
Feb 2, 2021
Excellent course! I thoroughly enjoyed this course as it was πtched at just the right level of detail. Very good instructor who presented the material at just the right pace and concise instructions throughout.
By Ronald G L•
Jun 30, 2020
ayuda demasiado a las personas que necesitan una rapida revisión a SQL para poder crear y entender otros querys mas avanzados
By Stan M•
Mar 22, 2021
great course, compact, straight to the point and easy to follow step by step
By artisaxena F•
Jul 17, 2020
Awsm course design.
Thanks to the instructor
By THENEBANDLA B•
Jun 29, 2020
Awsome course
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By Hridoy•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By Mohit J•
Nov 11, 2020
I expected it to be more complex and advanced.
By Pranjal S•
Feb 17, 2021
Didnt cover any major Advanced SQL concepts. Loved the interactive session to practice as we go.