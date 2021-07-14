Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advertise your Fundraiser using Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will know how to use Canva to promote and advertise your fundraiser both digitally and locally. You will have learned how to create a Facebook Post, an event poster and a flyer with the help of Canva. We will both use templates, and create designs from scratch. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing. Creating high quality advertisements is the perfect way to proactively engage with your target audience both digitally and in your local community.
This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By shruti j
•
Jul 14, 2021
how can i download the course completion certificate