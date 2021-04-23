Chevron Left
Zapier is the industry leader in task automation and gives users the ability to not only organize but to automate social media posting about a new YouTube video upload. By the end of this project, you will be able to set up an account with Zapier. You will learn how to connect your YouTube Channel to Zapier and then send out automated social media messages to your owned social media accounts whenever a new video is posted. This will save you time and allow you to share your video content with your audience immediately - rather than when you remember too! Zapier is the industry leader in task automation and gives users the ability to not only organize but to automate social media posting. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Reiandra B

Apr 23, 2021

Worthwhile and an excellent find for a platform for new marketers and small businesses for social media

By Abigail E M

Apr 2, 2021

easy and clear steps to follow

just what i needed

By Rohama W

Oct 19, 2021

n​ot opening

