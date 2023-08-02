Este proyecto guiado: Amazon Redshift for Beginners: Intro to Data Warehousing, es para conocer las principales potencialidades que nos ofrece Amazon Redshift para la analítica de datos. En este curso basado en proyectos de aproximadamente 45 minutos de duración aprenderá cómo hacerlo:
Amazon Redshift: Introducción al Almacenamiento de Datos
Taught in Spanish
Crear una cuenta de AWS y configurar el entorno de trabajo en Amazon Redshift
Conocer el uso del Query Editor para la creación de esquemas y modelo de datos.
Realizar la inserción de registros y carga de datos en Amazon Redshift, utilizando el Query Editor.
Task 1: Creacion de la cuenta en AWS y OverView del Servicio.
Task 2: Creando y configurando una instancia de Amazon Redshift.
Task 3: Introducción al Query Editor en Redshift.
Task 4: Actividad Práctica: Crea tu propia tabla de Profesores utilizando el Query Editor de Amazon Redshift.
Task 5: Inserción de datos y registros en tablas.
Task 6: Eliminación de instancias y de recursos en Amazon Redshift.
Task 7: Final Task: Inserta una seria de registros en tu tabla de "Profesores" utilizando el Query Editor de Amazon Redshift.
Fundamentos esenciales de los servicios de la nube, entendimiento sobre DataWarehousing, uso de SQL para consultas e inserciones de datos básicas.
Instructor
