Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze User Research Data with Microsoft Forms by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Conducting surveys and analyzing user research data can help businesses gain important insights into the experiences of their users, both current and potential. By understanding the user experience before creating new products and services, business leaders can save time and money by creating the best product the first time around.
Learners in this guided project will walk through the steps of creating and analyzing a Microsoft Forms survey and learn the basic methodology of analyzing user research. First, learners will learn how to prepare the objective before creating a survey. Then, learners will be guided step-by-step through each of the Forms question types and when to use each one. Next, learners will discover how to finalize and distribute a survey, and then collect and organize responses. Finally, this project will discuss how to analyze the survey responses and make insightful business decisions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Analyze User Research Data with Microsoft Forms