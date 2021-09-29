Chevron Left
Back to Learn Angular Routing by building a Cocktails Application

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn Angular Routing by building a Cocktails Application by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hours long project-based course, you will build an Angular application that uses a real API to fetch and display cocktail recipes. You will master the basics of Angular routing, authorization and lazy loading NgModules. You need some basic understanding of Angular before going into this course. We recommend checking out the Angular 101 Guided project - https://www.coursera.org/learn/angular-101/....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Learn Angular Routing by building a Cocktails Application

By Rodolfo G M G

Sep 28, 2021

Very good, simple explication, I recommended.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder