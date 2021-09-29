Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn Angular Routing by building a Cocktails Application by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hours long project-based course, you will build an Angular application that uses a real API to fetch and display cocktail recipes. You will master the basics of Angular routing, authorization and lazy loading NgModules.
You need some basic understanding of Angular before going into this course. We recommend checking out the Angular 101 Guided project - https://www.coursera.org/learn/angular-101/....
